‘I'm not afraid of any player’ - Barcelona new boy Adeyemi embraces competition with Yamal

New Barcelona signing Karim Adeyemi has made it clear he is unfazed by the prospect of competing with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for a place in Hansi Flick's starting eleven.

Flick's 30-man squad arrived in the UK on Monday for an intensive training camp at England's national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their preparations will be put to the test this Friday evening in a friendly match against Championship side Birmingham City.

Adeyemi will be keen to make a strong first impression as he begins his campaign to secure a regular starting role for the Blaugrana.

Adeyemi ready for Yamal’s challenge

Advertisement

Advertisement

The German forward, who recently joined from Borussia Dortmund, also shared that a brief phone call with Flick was all it took to secure his move to the Catalan club.

Barcelona's new signing, Karim Adeyemi || X

Speaking from Barcelona's pre-season training camp at St. George's Park, Adeyemi expressed his readiness to fight for his spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 24-year-old was brought in to strengthen the team's attack but faces stiff competition, particularly from the highly-rated Yamal.

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain || Imago

However, Adeyemi is confident in his own abilities. When asked by Mundo Deportivo if he was concerned about vying for minutes on the wing, his response was direct.