Barcelona sign Karim Adeyemi for €29m as Flick's attacking rebuild continues

Barcelona have officially completed the signing of German-Nigerian forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer is structured around an initial €22 million fee, with an additional €7 million in performance-related add-ons.

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As part of the agreement, the Bundesliga side has also secured a percentage clause on any profit Barça may generate from a future sale.

Barcelona sign Karim Adeyemi

Now you see him. pic.twitter.com/bd0cZRSm7i — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2026

Adeyemi, 24, departs Dortmund after four seasons at Signal Iduna Park, where he registered 36 goals in 146 total appearances following his 2022 move from RB Salzburg.

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The versatile forward becomes the La Liga champions' second major addition of the summer window, following the €70 million arrival of England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Barça head coach Hansi Flick heavily prioritized the acquisition of Adeyemi, a player he knows intimately after handing him his senior international debut during his tenure in charge of the German national team.

Adeyemi offers significant tactical flexibility to Flick's squad given his ability to operate comfortably across all three frontline positions.

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