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Figo backs Mbappé for 2026 Ballon d'Or award following World Cup performance

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:35 - 23 July 2026
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Figo backs Mbappé for 2026 Ballon d'Or award
Real Madrid legend Luís Figo has identified Kylian Mbappé as a leading candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, citing his exceptional World Cup performance.
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Long considered a future winner of football's most prestigious individual award, Mbappé's status has been further solidified by his recent international exploits. 

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Despite France finishing fourth, Mbappé's personal achievements at the World Cup were remarkable.

He secured the Golden Boot with 10 goals and became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with a total of 22 goals.

Figo endorses Mbappé's Ballon d'Or credentials

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Speaking at a Betfair event, Figo asserted that the French forward's display on the world stage keeps him firmly in the conversation.

Real Madrid legend Luís Figo || Imago
Real Madrid legend Luís Figo || Imago

"Mbappé and his great World Cup performance will surely put him among the potential winners," he said. 

"The whole year should count. Logically, the World Cup can tip the scales... but domestic titles and the Champions League are also very important."

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Mbappe’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or award have gotten slimmer after failing to win the World Cup.

His performance for Real Madrid last season was remarkable, but he was unable to cement it with any trophy.

Mbappe for France at the 2026 World Cup ||Imago
Mbappe for France at the 2026 World Cup ||Imago

The likes of Rodri, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and Ousmane Dembele are all in contention for the award.

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