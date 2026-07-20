2026 World Cup: Messi, Mbappe, Rodri headline Team of the Tournament

Golden Ball winner Rodri leads the Team of the Tournament alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

The curtain has officially fallen on the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, capping off a month of unprecedented drama, tactical perfection, and shattered records across North America.

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https://youtu.be/vJ-kc-hQkgo?si=QjWdgck66i2UNHgf

While Spain lifted the trophy after defeating Argentina in the final, several players from across the tournament produced displays worthy of a place in the Team of the Tournament.

From Unai Simon's historic goalkeeping exploits to Rodri's midfield masterclass, and from Lionel Messi's inspirational run to Kylian Mbappe's goalscoring brilliance, these were the standout performers who defined football's biggest stage.The Line Up

Goalkeeper – Unai Simon (Spain)

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Spain's World Cup-winning campaign was built on a rock-solid defensive foundation, with Unai Simon proving almost impossible to beat throughout the tournament.

The Spanish goalkeeper was deservedly named the Golden Glove winner after keeping a remarkable seven clean sheets, the most by any goalkeeper in a single World Cup. His command of the penalty area and ability to sweep behind Spain's high defensive line allowed Luis de la Fuente's side to play their expansive style with complete confidence.

Simon rarely put a foot wrong, producing crucial saves whenever Spain were tested and expertly organising a defence that conceded only one goal across the entire tournament. His composure in possession also made him a key part of Spain's build-up play, making him one of the first names on this Team of the Tournament.

Defenders

Right-back – Pedro Porro (Spain)

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Pedro Porro's World Cup story perfectly captured the importance of taking opportunities when they arrive.

The right-back started the tournament on the bench but quickly established himself as an indispensable figure in Spain's title-winning side. His energy and attacking instincts transformed Spain's right flank, providing width while remaining defensively disciplined.

Porro also delivered in the biggest moments. He scored twice during the tournament, finding the net in Spain's Round of 32 victory over Austria before repeating the feat in the semi-final triumph against France.

Centre-back – Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Those decisive contributions, combined with his tireless work rate, made him one of the breakout stars of the competition.

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Although Argentina fell short in the final, Cristian Romero produced another outstanding tournament for the reigning champions.

The Tottenham defender dominated opposing forwards with his aggressive style and fearless tackling. While his physical approach divided opinion, there was little debate about his overall influence on Argentina's defensive stability.

Romero consistently won aerial duels, snuffed out dangerous attacks and provided the leadership needed at the back as Argentina reached another World Cup final. Against some of the world's best attackers, he remained one of the competition's most reliable defenders.

Centre-back – Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

At just 19 years old, Pau Cubarsi announced himself as one of world football's brightest defensive talents.

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The Barcelona youngster was named Young Player of the Tournament after producing performances far beyond his age. Calm under pressure, intelligent in possession and mature in his decision-making, Cubarsi became a cornerstone of Spain's formidable defence.

His partnership with Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the back line helped Spain concede just one goal throughout the tournament, an extraordinary defensive record for a World Cup-winning side.

Cubarsi's composure suggested he belongs among football's elite, and his performances hinted at a glittering future.

Left-back – Marc Cucurella (Spain)

Marc Cucurella played one of the most demanding roles of anyone at the tournament and executed it brilliantly.

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Operating almost as Spain's left winger despite officially playing at left-back, Cucurella constantly pushed forward while still fulfilling his defensive responsibilities. His stamina was extraordinary as he played every single minute of Spain's victorious campaign.

The Chelsea defender also contributed in front of goal, scoring twice during Spain's emphatic Round of 32 victory over Austria. His ability to influence both attack and defence made him one of the most complete full-backs on display.

Midfield

Centre-midfield – Rodri (Spain)

No player controlled matches quite like Rodri during the 2026 World Cup.

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The Manchester City midfielder was deservedly awarded the Golden Ball after orchestrating Spain's march to the title with intelligence, composure and tactical brilliance. Every attack flowed through him, while his positional awareness ensured Spain remained almost impossible to break down.

Spain averaged an incredible 65 per cent possession across the tournament, with Rodri serving as the heartbeat of their midfield dominance. Whether dictating the tempo, recovering possession or launching attacks, he consistently demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

His performances were central to Spain's success and fully justified his status as the tournament's best player.

Centre-midfield – Jude Bellingham (England)

England finished third thanks largely to the brilliance of Jude Bellingham, who enjoyed the finest international tournament of his career.

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The Real Madrid midfielder scored seven goals, setting a new record for the most goals by an England player in a single World Cup. His knack for producing decisive moments in the knockout rounds elevated him into elite company.

Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona to score back-to-back braces in World Cup knockout matches, while also becoming the youngest player to achieve the feat since Pele in 1958.

His combination of power, technique and leadership confirmed his place among the world's best midfielders.

Attacking midfield – Michael Olise (France)

While France fell short of reaching the final, Michael Olise quietly produced one of the greatest creative tournaments in World Cup history.

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The winger registered seven assists, setting a new record for the most assists in a single World Cup and surpassing a long-standing mark previously held by Pele.

Although he did not score, Olise consistently unlocked opposition defences with his vision and precise passing. His creativity was instrumental in France's run to the semi-finals and proved that goals are not the only measure of attacking excellence.

Forwards

Forward – Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Even in defeat, Lionel Messi reminded the football world why he remains one of the greatest players ever to grace the game.

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The Argentine captain scored eight goals and provided four assists, repeatedly carrying his nation through difficult moments as they reached a second consecutive World Cup final.

Messi climbed to second on the all-time World Cup scoring charts while becoming the competition's all-time leading assist provider. He also established new records for overall goal contributions and assists in World Cup knockout matches.

Despite missing out on the Golden Ball after Argentina's defeat to Spain, his performances throughout the tournament ensured his legacy grew even stronger.

Forward – Erling Haaland (Norway)

Erling Haaland made his first World Cup appearance one to remember.

The Norwegian striker scored seven goals in just five matches, announcing himself as one of the tournament's deadliest finishers. His standout performance came against Brazil, where he struck a sensational brace to eliminate one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Forward – Kylian Mbappe (France)

Powerful, clinical and relentless, Haaland consistently punished defenders and showed that Norway can compete with the world's elite when their talisman is at his devastating best.

Kylian Mbappe once again proved why he is football's premier World Cup performer.

The French superstar finished the tournament with 10 goals and four assists, recording more goal contributions than any other player. His relentless scoring saw him become the outright leading goalscorer in World Cup history with 22 goals in only 22 appearances.

Mbappe found the net in every France match except the semi-final defeat to Spain and the final group-stage fixture against Norway, where he instead produced two assists.