Advertisement

‘I wouldn't rule this out’ - Man United legend fancies Ronaldo and Messi playing together

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:53 - 23 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Man United legend fancies Ronaldo and Messi playing together
Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes it would make more sense for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to play for rival MLS clubs.
Advertisement

Since his sensational arrival in 2023, Messi has transformed Inter Miami, leading the club to Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield, and MLS Cup triumphs while collecting two MVP awards. 

Advertisement

The Argentine superstar has been joined in Florida by a host of familiar faces, including former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, as well as international colleague Rodrigo De Paul and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

With Ronaldo now 41 and approaching an incredible 1,000 career goals, speculation has grown about whether he might seek a final chapter in America alongside his long-time rival. 

Silvestre speaks on Messi and Ronaldo

Advertisement

The two defining players of their generation have never been teammates, and Silvestre told GOAL that keeping their legendary rivalry alive in the United States would be a more compelling scenario if Ronaldo ever decides to make the move.

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre || Imago
Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre || Imago

"I think what he's put in place in Saudi... I don't know if he would want to go to the US, but definitely that's something that you can't take out of the picture for him," Silvestre said. "If he plays in Saudi, he can play anywhere, to be honest. I wouldn't rule this out."

On the idea of Ronaldo joining Messi at Inter Miami, Silvestre was clear: "I think it would make more sense to have them on different teams and compete against each other. It would be more attractive, more fun."

Advertisement

"It would make more sense also for any manager. I don't think they can be in the same dressing room," he added. 

"Not that they wouldn't get along... In terms of Messi’s mind, being the leader, you can only have one. So I think having them in a different franchise would make more sense.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

For now, Ronaldo remains under contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League for another year. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Messi is tied to Inter Miami through the 2028 season, leaving a window open for one of football's most enduring rivalries to potentially find a new home in the United States.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Kamaru Usman vs Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian Nightmare’s Character in Main Event
MMA & Combat Sports
23.07.2026
Kamaru Usman vs Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian Nightmare’s Character in Main Event
Michael Carrick || Imago
Premier League
23.07.2026
Let Him Cook: 5 players who could unlock Michael Carrick’s Manchester United
Former UCL winners set to make move for Wolves outcast Tolu Arokodare
Football
23.07.2026
Former UCL winners set to make move for Wolves outcast Tolu Arokodare
'NIGERIA'S GREATEST EXPORT' — Social media explodes as Jay-Jay Okocha models iconic retro Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Super Eagles
23.07.2026
'NIGERIA'S GREATEST EXPORT' — Social media explodes as Jay-Jay Okocha models iconic retro Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Real Madrid’s 19 y/o star and wife reveal baby boy’s name in possible nod to 27-time Grammy winner
Lifestyle
23.07.2026
Real Madrid’s 19 y/o star and wife reveal baby boy’s name in possible nod to 27-time Grammy winner
Premier League star sent to prosecutors for negligence over Tokyo crash that left female cyclist injured
Football
23.07.2026
Premier League star sent to prosecutors for negligence over Tokyo crash that left female cyclist injured