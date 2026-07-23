‘I wouldn't rule this out’ - Man United legend fancies Ronaldo and Messi playing together

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes it would make more sense for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to play for rival MLS clubs.

Since his sensational arrival in 2023, Messi has transformed Inter Miami, leading the club to Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield, and MLS Cup triumphs while collecting two MVP awards.

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The Argentine superstar has been joined in Florida by a host of familiar faces, including former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, as well as international colleague Rodrigo De Paul and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

With Ronaldo now 41 and approaching an incredible 1,000 career goals, speculation has grown about whether he might seek a final chapter in America alongside his long-time rival.

Silvestre speaks on Messi and Ronaldo

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The two defining players of their generation have never been teammates, and Silvestre told GOAL that keeping their legendary rivalry alive in the United States would be a more compelling scenario if Ronaldo ever decides to make the move.

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre || Imago

"I think what he's put in place in Saudi... I don't know if he would want to go to the US, but definitely that's something that you can't take out of the picture for him," Silvestre said. "If he plays in Saudi, he can play anywhere, to be honest. I wouldn't rule this out."

On the idea of Ronaldo joining Messi at Inter Miami, Silvestre was clear: "I think it would make more sense to have them on different teams and compete against each other. It would be more attractive, more fun."

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"It would make more sense also for any manager. I don't think they can be in the same dressing room," he added.

"Not that they wouldn't get along... In terms of Messi’s mind, being the leader, you can only have one. So I think having them in a different franchise would make more sense.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

For now, Ronaldo remains under contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League for another year.

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