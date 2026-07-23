‘I wouldn't rule this out’ - Man United legend fancies Ronaldo and Messi playing together
Since his sensational arrival in 2023, Messi has transformed Inter Miami, leading the club to Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield, and MLS Cup triumphs while collecting two MVP awards.
The Argentine superstar has been joined in Florida by a host of familiar faces, including former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, as well as international colleague Rodrigo De Paul and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.
With Ronaldo now 41 and approaching an incredible 1,000 career goals, speculation has grown about whether he might seek a final chapter in America alongside his long-time rival.
Silvestre speaks on Messi and Ronaldo
The two defining players of their generation have never been teammates, and Silvestre told GOAL that keeping their legendary rivalry alive in the United States would be a more compelling scenario if Ronaldo ever decides to make the move.
"I think what he's put in place in Saudi... I don't know if he would want to go to the US, but definitely that's something that you can't take out of the picture for him," Silvestre said. "If he plays in Saudi, he can play anywhere, to be honest. I wouldn't rule this out."
On the idea of Ronaldo joining Messi at Inter Miami, Silvestre was clear: "I think it would make more sense to have them on different teams and compete against each other. It would be more attractive, more fun."
"It would make more sense also for any manager. I don't think they can be in the same dressing room," he added.
"Not that they wouldn't get along... In terms of Messi’s mind, being the leader, you can only have one. So I think having them in a different franchise would make more sense.”
For now, Ronaldo remains under contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League for another year.
Meanwhile, Messi is tied to Inter Miami through the 2028 season, leaving a window open for one of football's most enduring rivalries to potentially find a new home in the United States.