"You will always be the best" — Lionel Messi’s wife pens touching tribute following Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak

Antonela Roccuzzo has shared an emotional message for her husband Lionel Messi after Argentina lost to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Antonela Roccuzzo has paid tribute to Lionel Messi following Argentina’s painful defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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The Argentina captain’s wife shared the emotional message on Instagram on Monday, July 20, one day after the Albiceleste’s hopes of defending their World Cup crown were ended by Spain.

Messi and his teammates fell to a 1-0 defeat in extra time at the MetLife Stadium, missing out on the chance to win back-to-back World Cup titles.

The result also marked another heartbreaking final for the 39-year-old, who had led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar.

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Antonela Roccuzzo's touching message to Lionel Messi

Messi's wife Antonla Roccuzzo | Instagram

Roccuzzo shared a photograph of Messi wearing his Argentina shirt and World Cup runners-up medal, alongside a heartfelt tribute celebrating the qualities that have defined his career.

“You will always be the best @leomessi,” she wrote.

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“Not only because of your talent, but because you never stopped being yourself. Because no matter what happens, you never lower your arms, you always fight until the end and give everything you have until the last second.”

She went on to praise his mentality and resilience, adding that his strength and ability to get back up are among the qualities that make him unique.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

Roccuzzo also highlighted Messi’s influence beyond football, describing him as a role model for their children and an inspiration to millions around the world.

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“Thank you for teaching us every day that true success is built with hard work, sacrifice, perseverance and never losing the essence,” she wrote.

“You are the best role model for our children and an inspiration to millions of people.”

The emotional message concluded with Roccuzzo expressing her pride in sharing her life with the football icon.

“I admire you more than words can express and I am immensely proud to walk through this life by your side. I love you so much.”

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Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo | IMAGO

The bigger picture

The tribute came shortly after Messi himself addressed the defeat, admitting that the pain of losing the final would be difficult to overcome while also expressing pride in Argentina’s run to consecutive World Cup finals.

Lionel Messi | IMAGO

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He congratulated Spain on winning the tournament and thanked Argentinians for their support.

Roccuzzo had been a constant presence throughout Argentina’s World Cup campaign, celebrating the team’s biggest moments alongside the couple’s three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Antonela showed off her luxury watch in a cute selfie with her kids at the Atlanta Stadium

She was also seen supporting Messi during the tournament as Argentina progressed through the knockout stages.

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Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo at the 2026 World Cup| Getty