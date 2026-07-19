2026 World Cup final: Lionel Messi sets new record against Spain

Argentina captain Lionel Messi set a new FIFA World Cup record in the final against Spain.

At 39 years and 25 days old, Messi became the oldest outfield player to ever feature in a World Cup final, shattering a 68-year-old milestone previously held by Sweden's Gunnar Gren since 1958.

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In the tournament's history, only legendary Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff has graced a final at an older age, standing at 40 years old during the 1982 tournament.

At 39 years and 25 days old, Lionel Messi is the oldest ever outfield player to appear in a World Cup final. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/0z7I0OwhNb pic.twitter.com/LxMwZ53MTV — Squawka (@Squawka) July 19, 2026

By stepping onto the pitch at MetLife Stadium, Messi also matched Brazilian icon Cafu as the only players to compete in three different World Cup finals, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | IMAGO

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The veteran playmaker entered the historic showpiece in spectacular individual form, driving the Albiceleste forward with eight goals and four assists across seven matches.

Argentina secured their path to the finale by orchestrating a late 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semifinals, while a dominant Spain side earned their place by dispatching France 2-0.

Messi's first final appearance was 12 years ago, when he suffered an extra-time defeat to Germany.