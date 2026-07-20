Tynan Thompson: Why Man United’s £4m gamble could be Michael Carrick's secret weapon

Tynan Thompson: Why Man United’s £4m gamble could be Michael Carrick's secret weapon

Tynan Thompson: Why Man United’s £4m gamble could be Michael Carrick's secret weapon

Manchester United have splashed up to £4m on 18-year-old winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham, a towering, goal-hungry teen whose PL2 numbers hint he could be a ready-made weapon for a high-pressing United side.

At 1.87m, Tynan Thompson looks like a finished product when you first spot him - all long limbs, power and unpredictability.

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United have moved quickly to prise the England U18 forward from Tottenham for a fee that could reach £8m, banking on his blistering 2025–26 youth season and eye-catching UEFA Youth League form.

Tynan Thompson: What you must know about him

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Thompson’s raw output jumps off the page: seven goals in seven UEFA Youth League games, plus 3 goals and 4 assists in Premier League 2 (13 goals and 6 assists across all youth comps).

He made 16 PL2 appearances, 11 starts, and has a profile that flips the modern winger idea on its head.

The data tells you why United, who recently signed another superstar, moved swiftly to snap up the youngster, described as one of the best prospects in England.

He completed 68.5% of his dribbles, 37 dribbles, won 60% of of his duels, 83 duels, and recorded 60 ball recoveries with 24 tackles - a winger who presses, defends and can bully smaller full-backs.

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🆕 We are delighted to announce the signing of Tynan Thompson from Tottenham.



Welcome to United, Ty! 🤝🇾🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2026

He also showed a nose for key moments: 14 chances created in PL2, five of them classed as big chances, and 60 touches inside the box.

In short, he reaches dangerous positions and often chooses the right shot.

But it’s not perfect. Thompson’s crossing is poor, a 12.7% accuracy, with 7 crosses completed, and his final-third decision making can be raw, 676 touches but only 14 chances created suggests sometimes he holds the ball too long.

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Coaching will need to sharpen his pass timing and widen his delivery.

Where does he fit? Expect Thompson to start in cup games and pre-season, perhaps as an impact substitute who uses size and directness to unsettle tired full-backs.