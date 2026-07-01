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Osimhen dream over - Premier League giants move on from Super Eagles star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 06:12 - 01 July 2026
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Victor Osimhen's long-rumoured move to one of the Premier League's biggest clubs is reportedly unlikely to materialise this summer.
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The 27-year-old Nigerian is coming off yet another fine season at Galatasaray, where he won the Super Lig and scored consistently.

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Despite his excellent performances, a move to Manchester United has now been ruled out due to the enormous financial demands involved.

Victor Osimhen | Imago
Victor Osimhen | Imago

Osimhen to Manchester United dream now over

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According to Manchester Evening News, the “ship has sailed” on any potential deal.

The combination of a massive transfer fee demanded by Galatasaray and Osimhen’s huge salary, significantly boosted by Turkey’s favourable tax breaks for high earners, has priced the striker out of United’s reach.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen

With the Osimhen option now off the table, United are expected to keep their attacking options simple ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League.

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The club remain confident in Benjamin Sesko’s long-term potential but recognise the need for another striker to join the ranks.

Marcus Rashford is expected to be reintegrated into the first-team squad if the club receives no acceptable bids for him, while Joshua Zirkzee is likely to depart after an underwhelming two years.

The Red Devils have already added defensive midfielder Ederson from Atalanta as Michael Carrick continues to reshape his squad for the long road ahead.

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Victor Osimhen Manchester United Nigeria
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