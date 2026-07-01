Advertisement

Bet of the Day: Mid Week Football Betting Tips to Try Today

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 07:49 - 01 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
FREE EXPERT TIPS
Advertisement
Betting tips for Today
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
17:00 WC England v Congo DR Over 1.5 BET NOW
21:00 WC Belgium v Senegal Over 1.5 BET NOW
23:00 ECU LDU Quito v Orense SC Home win BET NOW
17:30 SWE Husqvarna FF v Lidkopings FK Home win BET NOW
17:00 LIT FK Atmosfera v Be1 Nfa Over 1.5 BET NOW
14:00 RUS Zenit Penza v FK Salyut Belgorod Over 1.5 BET NOW
Advertisement
GET FREE BETTING TIPS ON TELEGRAM
Advertisement
FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'Imagine Osimhen in that front line' — How Super Eagles star became Africa's biggest 2026 World Cup 'what if'
Football
01.07.2026
'Imagine Osimhen in that front line' — How Super Eagles star became Africa's biggest 2026 World Cup 'what if'
Alessandro Bastoni Under Investigation in Italian Underage Prostitution Probe
Lifestyle
01.07.2026
Alessandro Bastoni Under Investigation in Italian Underage Prostitution Probe
Mbappe CATCHES Messi after Sweden masterclass as Olise targets Pele's World Cuprecord
Football
01.07.2026
Mbappe CATCHES Messi after Sweden masterclass as Olise targets Pele's World Cup record
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 19 recap: Mbappé matches Messi as Haaland sends Ivory Coast home
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup Day 19 recap: Mbappé matches Messi as Haaland sends Ivory Coast home
Bet of the Day: Mid Week Football Betting Tips to Try Today
Bet Of The Day
01.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Mid Week Football Betting Tips to Try Today
Osimhen dream over - Premier League giants move on from Super Eagles star
Football
01.07.2026
Osimhen dream over - Premier League giants move on from Super Eagles star