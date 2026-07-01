2026 FIFA World Cup Day 19 recap: Mbappé matches Messi as Haaland sends Ivory Coast home

Mbappe and Haaland came to play on day 19 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mbappe and Haaland came to play on day 19 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland were stars of Day 19 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Mexico also progressed to the round of 16.

The superstars came out to play on Day 19 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Norway, France and Mexico all booked their spot in the round of 16.

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Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both showed out, while Raul Jimenez was also active for Mexico.

Here’s a recap of how all the action went down.

Haaland fires Norway past Ivory Coast

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Norway qualified for the round of 16 of a World Cup for the first time after beating Ivory Coast in Dallas, thanks to Haaland’s winner.

Both teams had finished second in their groups to get to this stage, but it was the Vikings who went into the game as the slight favourite.

The game had everything, including wonder goals. Norway struck first through Antonio Nusa, who bent the ball into the top corner.

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However, Ivory Coast dominated after conceding, and they deservedly drew level in the 74th minute, courtesy of a brilliant solo goal from Amad Diallo.

It looked like the Elephants would go on to win it from there, but Norway had other plans as the inevitable Haaland, who had been silent all game, scored the winner four minutes from time.

The goal took Haaland’s tally to five in three games, one behind Lionel Messi and Mbappe, who lead the Golden Boot race.

Norway will now look ahead to their next clash, which is against Brazil – a team they have not lost to in four meetings.

Mbappé back in business as unstoppable France march on

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After going silent in the clash against Iraq, Mbappé was back at it again as France showed why they are dangerously terrifying in their 3-0 win over Sweden.

Les Bleus overpowered their European counterparts, who were no bums, but just could not contain France’s superpower attack.

Mbappé was once again the star man, scoring a brace to help France deliver another dominant performance.

The Real Madrid star opened the scoring with another piece of brilliant individual play just before half-time, having been denied on multiple occasions earlier in the match.

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France then doubled their lead through Bradley Barcola in the 53rd minute, finishing off a perfectly weighted ball from Michael Olise, who once again pulled the strings.

Olise was again the chief architect for Mbappe’s second, as he set the ex-Monaco man up with another delightful ball in the 74th minute.

Mbappé's second turned out to be the final goal of what was a comfortable football match for Didier Deschamps’ men.

With his brace, Mbappé levelled up with Messi on six goals as the race for the Golden Boot heats up. He takes his all-time World Cup tally to 18 goals, one behind Messi, who leads with 19 goals.

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Mexico set up potential England clash

Mexico qualified for another round of 16 after dispatching Ecuador in an electrifying Mexico City stadium.

La Tri were never in real trouble as first-half goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez gave them a comfortable 2-0 win.

The win was Mexico's fourth in this tournament without conceding, setting up a potential round of 16 clash with England, should the Three Lions beat DR Congo.

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As for Ecuador, their journey ends here, as they never really looked like a team capable of winning at any point of the game.