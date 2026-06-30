Mbappe surpasses Ronaldo to set new all-time World Cup record

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has written his name further into World Cup history

France captain Kylian Mbappé continued his relentless pursuit of footballing immortality on Tuesday, delivering a spectacular masterclass to spearhead Les Bleus to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Sweden.

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The clinical performance saw the French heavyweights easily punch their ticket to the next round while their talismanic forward rewrote the tournament's history books.

Knockout Masterclass Places Mbappe Alone at the Top

Playing under sweltering conditions in New Jersey, France pinned Sweden back from the opening whistle. After having an early goal chalked off for offside and seeing teammate Michael Olise rattle the woodwork with a stunning scissor kick, Mbappé finally broke the deadlock just before the halftime whistle.

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The Real Madrid superstar latched onto an Ousmane Dembélé pass, bypassed Viktor Gyökeres with a trademark stepover, and calmly slotted the ball into the far corner.

The goal marked a monumental moment in football history. By finding the back of the net in the tournament's business end, Mbappé raised his career tally to an astonishing nine goals in nine World Cup knockout stage matches.

The feat officially moves him past Brazilian icons Leônidas and Ronaldo Nazário, who both held the previous modern record of eight knockout goals, making the 27-year-old French captain the most prolific knockout player in World Cup history.

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Sweden squandered a golden opportunity to draw level immediately after the restart when Elliot Stroud blasted over from 12 yards out.

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Didier Deschamps' side ruthlessly punished the error eight minutes later, doubling their advantage when Bradley Barcola raced onto an Olise pass to rifle a fierce effort inside the near post.

Despite an impressive display from Swedish goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström, France’s overwhelming pressure told once more in the 74th minute.

Mbappé sealed the emphatic victory by collecting another precise pass from Olise and curling a clinical finish into the back of the net.