They are not scared of anyone — Thierry Henry backs African team in R16

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has shared his thoughts on one of Africa's representatives at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry has tipped Morocco’s Round of 16 meeting with Canada to be a “special” game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Speaking on Fox Sports following Morocco’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands earlier on Tuesday, the former France striker praised the Atlas Lions’ approach.

Henry backs Morocco in special game against Canada

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“I like how they [Morocco] approached the game. The coach [Mohamed Ouahbi] said something at the beginning that we are not scared of anyone; we are not underdogs,” Henry said.

“We are here to try to play. The Morocco game against Canada will be special,” he added.

Morocco advanced to the last 16 after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, winning 3-2 on penalties. The North Africans now face co-hosts Canada on Saturday evening at Houston Stadium.

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Canada booked their place in the knockout stages thanks to a win against South Africa on Sunday, setting up what should be a mouthwatering clash.