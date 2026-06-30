How we beat Netherlands to qualify for R16 — Morocco coach Ouahbi
The Atlas Lions secured a famous victory following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, with Ismael Saibari converting the decisive spot-kick after goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved Crysencio Summerville’s attempt.
Speaking to reporters after the match, Ouahbi highlighted his side’s control throughout the contest.
“Morocco has gained everybody’s respect now,” Ouahbi said. “It’s not because of what we’ve said. We’ve now shown it.
“We completely dominated a Netherlands team. We had 70% possession, more shots and more expected goals. We controlled the match.
"We wanted to stay calm, play our game, and believe that if it went to penalties, we had an exceptional goalkeeper. We didn’t turn the match into a chaotic battle. We controlled it.”
The result marks another historic chapter for Moroccan football, following their remarkable run to the semi-finals in 2022.
Ouahbi’s side will now face co-hosts Canada in the quarter-finals on Saturday.