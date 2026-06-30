2026 World Cup: Morocco keep trophy dream alive after dramatic penalty shootout win over Netherlands

African champions Morocco have reached the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, winning 3-2 on penalties after holding the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Monterrey.

Issa Dio scored a dramatic equaliser in regulation time to send the game to extra-time and eventually penalties.

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Morocco make their way into the Round of 16! 🇲🇦 #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2026

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Morocco send Netherlands packing after penalty shootout win

A tight and physical first half saw both sides create limited chances, with Bart Verbruggen producing excellent saves to deny Achraf Hakimi and Neil El Aynaoui.

Morocco grew stronger after the break, hitting the bar through Hakimi and forcing Verbruggen into a stunning point-blank stop from Soufiane Rahimi in extra time.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 71st minute with a composed low finish from Crysencio Summerville’s assist.

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Morocco responded late through Issa Diop’s header, forcing extra time. In the penalty shootout, misses from El Aynaoui, Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Summerville kept it tense.

Achraf Hakimi hit the post, but Ismael Saibari kept his cool to send Morocco through.