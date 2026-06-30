"I wish I did" - Tems responds to viral Maduka Okoye dating question amid goalkeeper's global popularity

The Grammy-winning singer offered a classy response after being asked whether she would “shoot her shot” at Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, whose recent viral rise has made him one of football’s biggest internet sensations.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has earned praise online after gracefully shutting down a question about Super Eagles' handsome goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during a red-carpet interview at the 2026 BET Awards held on Sunday, June 28.

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In a clip that has since gone viral, the interviewer asked Tems whether she knew the “trending Super Eagles goalkeeper” before jokingly asking if she would “shoot her shot” at the Udinese star.

Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Tems dazzled at the 2026 BET Awards | IMAGO

Tems smiled before replying:

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“I wish I did. We don’t shoot shots over here. We friend each other and we are family, sisters and brothers.”

Watch the clip below.

Interviewer asks Tems if she would shoot her shot her Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. 😅



Tems: “I wish I did. We don’t shoot shots here. We friend each other, and we are family… sisters and brothers.” pic.twitter.com/Lv2aKI7i8x — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) June 29, 2026

At the 2026 BET Awards, Tems joined forces with American rapper Tierra Whack to perform a soulful cover of the Fugees’ classic hit "Fu-Gee-La".

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Tems & Tierra Whack perform “Fu-Gee-La” in honor of Lauryn Hill 🤎✨



She was sooo gagged #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/hvGrvAQlv3 — tems 𝖘z𝖓 (@temsszn) June 29, 2026

The duet was part of a star-studded, all-star musical tribute honoring hiph-hop and R&B icon Lauryn Hill, who was celebrated as the inaugural recipient of the Living Legend Icon Award.

Internet reacts to Tems' response on Maduka Okoye

Tems' response quickly drew applause across social media, with many praising the San Diego FC minority owner for handling the awkward question with humour and dignity while avoiding speculation about her personal life.

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One user wrote: "She said: I’d rather chew glass . Nigerian babes >>>>>"

She said: I’d rather chew glass 😂.

Nigerian babes >>>>> https://t.co/tjAHhUyQqC — Oyíndà (@yorubachic) June 29, 2026

Another commented: "perfect response to that…cause tf was that question ?"

perfect response to that…cause tf was that question ? https://t.co/eJ00CiIPEC — this hawkins (@blackoutpoe) June 29, 2026

One other user was absolutely loving Tems' energy, responding: "She answered the question for all Nigerian babes, what do you mean shoot shots? We don’t do that here."

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She answered the question for all Nigerian babes, what do you mean shoot shots? We don’t do that here 😂😂 https://t.co/HRw6tnz1Yf — Adéníke Àjoké 🎀 (@ashantewa1) June 30, 2026

Another user commented: "Have I mentioned that I love Tems so much today?"

Have I mentioned that I love Tems so much today? 🤣😂❤️ https://t.co/dXU5HUlRrp — Rinade (@iamrinade) June 29, 2026

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Okoye’s viral moment continues

Maduka Okoye || IG

The exchange comes as Maduka Okoye continues to enjoy an extraordinary surge in global popularity following Nigeria’s pre-World Cup friendly against Portugal.

Maduka Okoye|| Imago

The 26-year-old Udinese goalkeeper went viral after clips of his pre-match walk spread rapidly across social media, earning admiration from fans around the world and reportedly adding more than 700,000 followers to his Instagram account in just over two weeks.

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The phenomenon has transformed the Super Eagles goalkeeper into one of football’s most talked-about personalities away from the pitch, with international media also taking notice of his newfound popularity.

Maduka Okoye | Instagram

Maduka Okoye really had female fans believing he’s AI | Instagram