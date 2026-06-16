“Not Really in My League” – Why Super Eagles Heartthrob Maduka Okoye Reportedly Turned Down a Nigerian Billionaire’s Daughter

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has become an international internet sensation following Nigeria's friendly against Portugal.

Maduka Okoye's stock has never been higher. The Super Eagles goalkeeper recently became one of football's most unexpected viral sensations after close-up television shots during Nigeria's friendly against Portugal sent social media into meltdown.

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Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Fans from across the globe flooded timelines with compliments, with many declaring the Udinese goalkeeper one of the most handsome footballers in the world.

Data collated by Pulse Sports shows Okoye's Instagram following has exploded between Saturday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 16, as per stats from Social Blade. The Nigeria international has added 461,696 new followers and counting, averaging a daily gain of 9,969 followers on Meta's platform, in the wake of sustained international interest.

Maduka Okoye | Instagram

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The Serie A ace is currently closing in on the 800,000-follower mark on Instagram.

As his popularity continues to soar, an old story involving a Nigerian billionaire's daughter has suddenly resurfaced.

How Okoye allegedly turned down daughter of a Nigerian billionaire

Sports journalist Oma Akatugba, who has known Okoye for years, recently revisited an amusing anecdote from the goalkeeper's early days in Europe.

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Maduka Okoye || IG

According to Akatugba, a daughter of a prominent Nigerian billionaire once reached out to Okoye while he was playing in the Netherlands.

Okoye played for Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands in the Eredivisie from 2020 to 2022.

Maduka Okoye played for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie from 2020 to 2022 | IMAGO

During his debut 2020–21 season, he kept 10 clean sheets in 28 league games. : His outstanding form earned him the Sparta Rotterdam Player of the Season award, and he was selected in the Eredivisie Team of the Season.

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Excited by the attention, Akatugba recalled informing the young goalkeeper that a "big fish" had entered his direct messages.

Maduka Okoye really had female fans believing he’s AI | Instagram

The response, however, was not what he expected. According to the journalist, Okoye laughed off the suggestion and reportedly indicated that he was not particularly interested, believing the woman was not his type.

In a candid post shared on Tuesday, June 16, Akatugba revealed on X quoting a post from ESPN Africa: “One day I was at Maduka’s place while he was still living in Holland, and he showed me his phone. He had a message from the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire. I screamed, “Bro, this one na big fish o!” He just laughed and said, “Yeah, but she’s not really in my league beauty-wise.” I just held my head like, wow 😄😄😄😄”

Oma Akatugba | X

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One day I was at Maduka’s place while he was still living in Holland, and he showed me his phone. He had a message from the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire. I screamed, “Bro, this one na big fish o!” He just laughed and said, “Yeah, but she’s not really in my league… https://t.co/tGwaBxCRWz — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) June 16, 2026

The story has since taken on a life of its own as fans revisit the anecdote amid the goalkeeper's latest wave of viral fame.

Away from the internet attention, Okoye remains one of Nigeria’s most important footballers.

Maduka Okoye against Portugal || Imago

The 26-year-old German-born goalkeeper currently plays for Udinese in Italy’s Serie A and has become a familiar figure within the Super Eagles setup.

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