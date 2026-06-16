“Not Really in My League” – Why Super Eagles Heartthrob Maduka Okoye Reportedly Turned Down a Nigerian Billionaire’s Daughter
Maduka Okoye's stock has never been higher. The Super Eagles goalkeeper recently became one of football's most unexpected viral sensations after close-up television shots during Nigeria's friendly against Portugal sent social media into meltdown.
Fans from across the globe flooded timelines with compliments, with many declaring the Udinese goalkeeper one of the most handsome footballers in the world.
Data collated by Pulse Sports shows Okoye's Instagram following has exploded between Saturday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 16, as per stats from Social Blade. The Nigeria international has added 461,696 new followers and counting, averaging a daily gain of 9,969 followers on Meta's platform, in the wake of sustained international interest.
The Serie A ace is currently closing in on the 800,000-follower mark on Instagram.
As his popularity continues to soar, an old story involving a Nigerian billionaire's daughter has suddenly resurfaced.
How Okoye allegedly turned down daughter of a Nigerian billionaire
Sports journalist Oma Akatugba, who has known Okoye for years, recently revisited an amusing anecdote from the goalkeeper's early days in Europe.
According to Akatugba, a daughter of a prominent Nigerian billionaire once reached out to Okoye while he was playing in the Netherlands.
Okoye played for Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands in the Eredivisie from 2020 to 2022.
During his debut 2020–21 season, he kept 10 clean sheets in 28 league games. : His outstanding form earned him the Sparta Rotterdam Player of the Season award, and he was selected in the Eredivisie Team of the Season.
Excited by the attention, Akatugba recalled informing the young goalkeeper that a "big fish" had entered his direct messages.
The response, however, was not what he expected. According to the journalist, Okoye laughed off the suggestion and reportedly indicated that he was not particularly interested, believing the woman was not his type.
In a candid post shared on Tuesday, June 16, Akatugba revealed on X quoting a post from ESPN Africa: “One day I was at Maduka’s place while he was still living in Holland, and he showed me his phone. He had a message from the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire. I screamed, “Bro, this one na big fish o!” He just laughed and said, “Yeah, but she’s not really in my league beauty-wise.” I just held my head like, wow 😄😄😄😄”
One day I was at Maduka’s place while he was still living in Holland, and he showed me his phone. He had a message from the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire. I screamed, “Bro, this one na big fish o!” He just laughed and said, “Yeah, but she’s not really in my league… https://t.co/tGwaBxCRWz— Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) June 16, 2026
The story has since taken on a life of its own as fans revisit the anecdote amid the goalkeeper's latest wave of viral fame.
Away from the internet attention, Okoye remains one of Nigeria’s most important footballers.
The 26-year-old German-born goalkeeper currently plays for Udinese in Italy’s Serie A and has become a familiar figure within the Super Eagles setup.
Although the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many supporters still view him as one of the key figures around whom the national team can rebuild heading toward future tournaments.