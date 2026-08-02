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Super Falcons hero Oshoala speaks for the first time after a match-winning goal against Zambia

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:51 - 02 August 2026
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Asisat Oshoala proved to be the hero for Nigeria against Zambia
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Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has broken her silence after inspiring Nigeria to a vital 1-0 victory over Zambia, revealing the mindset that helped the nine-time African champions overcome adversity.

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The veteran forward scored the decisive goal before Nigeria were reduced to 10 players, with her post-match comments highlighting the determination that kept the Super Falcons' 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign alive.

Oshoala reveals Super Falcons' mentality after red card

Oshoala struck in the first half after latching onto a perfectly weighted through ball from captain Rasheedat Ajibade before calmly slotting past the Zambian goalkeeper.

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The task became significantly tougher moments later when defender Oluwatosin Demehin was shown a red card, forcing Nigeria to play the majority of the contest with a numerical disadvantage.

Despite the setback, Oshoala said the team immediately understood that every player had to give even more to secure the crucial three points.

"I think when you're playing different things can happen. We got a red card and we knew we had to sacrifice more," Oshoala said via Victor Ademola TV.

The Super Falcons responded with a disciplined defensive display, frustrating Zambia's dangerous attacking trio and protecting their slender advantage until the final whistle.

Nigeria wanted more goals, not just to defend

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Rather than retreating into a defensive shell after taking the lead and losing a player, Oshoala revealed that Nigeria's mentality remained aggressive throughout the encounter.

The former Barcelona star explained that the players focused on working harder in every area of the pitch while still looking to increase their lead whenever opportunities arose.

"We had to do more, we had to do double jobs in each position. We never thought about going down. We were thinking of trying to get more goals," she added.

The victory marked a crucial response after Nigeria's shock opening defeat to Malawi and revived the Super Falcons' hopes of progressing from Group C.

With qualification and their WAFCON title defence still hanging in the balance, Oshoala's winning goal and the team's resilient display have handed Nigeria renewed belief ahead of the remainder of the tournament.

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