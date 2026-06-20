“I wasn’t prepared for this” — Maduka Okoye reacts after gaining more than 700,000 followers amid global viral fame

After going viral despite Nigeria's absence at the World Cup, the Super Eagles goalkeeper has finally addressed the online frenzy that transformed him into a global heartthrob.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has finally addressed the extraordinary online attention that transformed him from a fan favourite in Nigeria into one of football’s most talked-about personalities across the world.

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The Udinese shot-stopper has gained more than 700,000 new followers across social media platforms in less than two weeks, with his audience continuing to grow after clips from Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal sparked a global frenzy.

Maduka Okoye really had female fans believing he’s AI | Instagram

What began as a few television close-ups quickly evolved into a worldwide internet phenomenon, with football fans from Brazil, Portugal, the United States and beyond flooding social media with reactions praising the goalkeeper’s appearance.

Now, speaking during an interview with Ahlan Dubai while vacationing in the UAE, Okoye has admitted he never expected the reaction to become so massive.

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“I wasn’t prepared for this”

Maduka Okoye|| Imago

Reflecting on the viral moment, the 26-year-old said the scale of the attention caught him completely off guard.

“Honestly, I think I wasn’t prepared for this because it was quite big.”

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Okoye acknowledged that he had experienced occasional viral moments before but insisted nothing compared to what happened following the Portugal match.

“Once in a while, I had some viral moments but not heavy like this.”

Despite the sudden spotlight, the Nigerian international expressed gratitude to supporters who have followed him during the unexpected surge in popularity.

“I appreciate it. I’m grateful and I appreciate the support from around the world.”

For years, Okoye had been a familiar figure among Nigerian football supporters. But over the past two weeks, his profile has exploded internationally due to his strikingly good looks.

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Images and clips of the Serie A ace generated millions of views online, with reactions pouring in from every corner of the football world.

The attention became so widespread that international media outlets picked up the story, introducing Okoye to audiences who may never have previously watched a Super Eagles match.

The result has been remarkable growth across his social media accounts, with hundreds of thousands of new followers arriving in a matter of days.

Fame reignites personal turbulence

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Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

The surge in popularity comes against the backdrop of a relationship that has frequently played out in public. Okoye has been in a long-term relationship with Dutch model and influencer Jelicia Westhoff, with whom he shares a son.

Pulse Sports has reported extensively on the couple’s relationship. Okoye, 26, and Westhoff, 31, has experienced several public ups and downs, often unfolding through social media posts and subsequent reconciliations.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff || Instagram

In September 2024, the Amsterdam-based businesswoman publicly announced that she was ending the relationship, accusing Okoye of showing a lack of respect toward their family.

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Jelicia Westhoff| Photo Credit: Instagram(@jelicia.westhoff)

Hours later, she deleted the posts and issued a public apology before confirming that the pair had reconciled.

Several months later, she again publicly criticised the goalkeeper, alleging that she and their son had been locked out of their home. The claims were reported by Italian media before Jelicia downplayed the alleged incident hours later.

Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye’s love story dates back to more than six years ago | Credit: Instagram

The situation escalated further in December 2024 when Westhoff posted graphic images of injuries and accused Okoye of abuse.

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Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff | Instagram

The allegations generated widespread discussion online but were never adjudicated in court, and Okoye did not publicly respond to the claims. The posts were later deleted, and she shared a loved-up clip with the footballer alongside their son sharing a family moment in a pool.

Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye

As a result, no legal finding has been made against the Nigerian goalkeeper regarding the allegations.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff

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In the last two years, Maduka Okoye has been linked with a number of women amid his rollercoaster relationship with Jelicia Westhoff, including Cuban-American social media sensation Malu Trevejo (who previously dated boxer Ryan Garcia), Brazilian influencer Virginia Fonseca (the ex-girlfriend of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior), and German OnlyFans model Katharina Amelia, who spoke multiple times about the Super Eagles star on social media.

Maduka Okoye | Instagram

While social media may currently be fascinated by his appearance, Okoye’s football career remains the foundation of his growing profile.

The Udinese goalkeeper has established himself as one of Nigeria’s most recognizable players and remains a prominent figure within the Super Eagles setup.

Ironically, Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup may have amplified the fascination surrounding him. Supporters around the world discovered him through a friendly match rather than football’s biggest stage.

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