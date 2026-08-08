Advertisement

Let me go — World Cup hero Ferran Torres tells Barcelona to sanction exit

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:59 - 08 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave the Camp Nou this summer.
Advertisement

The 26-year-old has personally called head coach Hansi Flick to inform him of his desire to leave the club and complete a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

According to reports, Torres has made it clear he would love to pursue a move to the French capital, prompting Barça and PSG to enter direct, active negotiations to finalise the transfer fee.

The transfer has moved rapidly over the last 24 hours after Torres fully agreed to personal contract terms with the Ligue 1 champions.

Torres recently spoke on the possibility of leaving Barcelona in an interview, where he called on the club to show him more love by entering contract negotiations.

Advertisement
Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres | IMAGO

Ferran’s future had become the subject of transfer speculation all summer as he entered the final year of his contract, with no renewal offer from the Catalans.

The Blaugrana have targeted a first-choice striker all summer, with Julian Alvarez, Victor Osimhen and Junior Kroupi all under consideration.

Now that Ferran's green light has been secured, Barcelona and PSG are locked in official negotiations to settle the financial parameters of the deal.

The La Liga champions are expecting to receive a transfer fee in the range of €50 million to allow the forward to depart.

Advertisement

Generating €50 million from Ferran’s sale will provide immediate liquid capital and free up valuable space on the club’s strict wage bill, allowing the club to remain compliant with La Liga’s financial rules.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray leak 10 goals in pre-season disaster sparking board warfare
Super Eagles
09.08.2026
Victor Osimhen trapped in an absolute disaster as furious Galatasaray fans demand immediate board sackings after third brutal defeat
WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons enemies - Morocco brutally knock out South Africa to claim 2027 FIFA World Cup spot
Football
09.08.2026
WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons enemies - Morocco brutally knock out South Africa to claim 2027 FIFA World Cup spot
Mourinho happy about Vinicius snubbing Arsenal
Football
08.08.2026
Mourinho happy about Vinicius snubbing Arsenal
9-time French champions target move for Egyptian World Cup star who tormented Messi's Argentina
Football
08.08.2026
9-time French champions target move for Egyptian World Cup star who tormented Messi's Argentina
Michael Carrick provides clarity on Man United's plan for Marcus Rashford
Football
08.08.2026
Michael Carrick provides clarity on Man United's plan for Marcus Rashford
Ex-Man United star warns Michael Carrick about biggest danger of Red Devils job
Football
08.08.2026
Ex-Man United star warns Michael Carrick about biggest danger of Red Devils job