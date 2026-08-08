Let me go — World Cup hero Ferran Torres tells Barcelona to sanction exit

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave the Camp Nou this summer.

The 26-year-old has personally called head coach Hansi Flick to inform him of his desire to leave the club and complete a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

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According to reports, Torres has made it clear he would love to pursue a move to the French capital, prompting Barça and PSG to enter direct, active negotiations to finalise the transfer fee.

🚨🔴🔵 BREAKING: Paris Saint-Germain have agreed all terms with Ferran Torres.



Ferran informed Barcelona about his desire to join PSG project, as @marca @jijantesfc reported.



Negotiations now starting between clubs over transfer fee. Barça, not forcing Ferran to stay. pic.twitter.com/ji8632SM6K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2026

The transfer has moved rapidly over the last 24 hours after Torres fully agreed to personal contract terms with the Ligue 1 champions.

Torres recently spoke on the possibility of leaving Barcelona in an interview, where he called on the club to show him more love by entering contract negotiations.

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Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres | IMAGO

Ferran’s future had become the subject of transfer speculation all summer as he entered the final year of his contract, with no renewal offer from the Catalans.

The Blaugrana have targeted a first-choice striker all summer, with Julian Alvarez, Victor Osimhen and Junior Kroupi all under consideration.

Now that Ferran's green light has been secured, Barcelona and PSG are locked in official negotiations to settle the financial parameters of the deal.

The La Liga champions are expecting to receive a transfer fee in the range of €50 million to allow the forward to depart.

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