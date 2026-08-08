Lionel Messi's father and agent dies at 68

Jorge Messi, father and longtime representative of Lionel Messi, has died at 68 in Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged illness.

Jorge Messi, the father and longtime business representative of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68.

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According to multiple Argentine and Spanish outlets, he passed away Friday night at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, following a lengthy battle with illness.

Jorge Messi, father of Lionel Messi, has passed away at age 68, reports @DiarioOle. 💔🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/f9PM0YEdph — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 8, 2026

The family has not yet confirmed an official cause of death. Jorge's declining health had already drawn public attention earlier this year, becoming a quietly emotional undercurrent for his son during the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina lost the final 1-0 to Spain.

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Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi has passed away at the age of 68 years-old.



Sending our love to the Messi family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLknBBDZ3D — OneFootball (@OneFootball) August 8, 2026

A difficult season behind the scenes

Speculation about Jorge's condition intensified after Lionel Messi appeared visibly emotional during the tournament. In a June conversation with former Argentina teammate Juan Pablo Sorin, Messi opened up about what was driving those moments, saying the emotion stemmed largely from family matters and that he was leaning on the people close to him to get through a hard stretch.

The comments, paired with growing rumours, prompted an Argentine television host to prematurely report Jorge's death, a claim the Messi family moved quickly to correct.

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In a public statement at the time, the family confirmed Jorge was unwell and under medical supervision, but said his condition was improving.

Weeks later, Lionel Messi skipped Major League Soccer's All-Star Game, a decision widely believed to be tied to spending time with his father, before returning to the field with Inter Miami CF a few days after.

The Man behind the legend

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Beyond his role as a parent, Jorge Messi was one of the most influential figures in his son's career. He pushed to secure young Lionel the growth hormone treatment that Argentine clubs weren't willing to fund, a decision that ultimately led the family to relocate to Barcelona so he could pursue his development in European football.

That move sealed, according to football lore, with an agreement written on a napkin set the stage for a career that would produce eight Ballon d'Or trophies and a spot among the greatest players the sport has seen.

In the years that followed, Jorge also took on the role of his son's business representative, managing contracts and commercial affairs so Lionel could focus on the game. Those close to the family have described him as a steady, low-profile presence who largely avoided the spotlight that followed his son, even as he remained deeply involved in the decisions shaping his career.

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