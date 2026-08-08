US police reveal multiple threats to Messi's life during 2026 World Cup

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi was the victim of multiple bomb threats during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi was reportedly the target of multiple serious security threats during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with US police records revealing that authorities were forced to respond to several alleged plots against the Argentina captain.

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The threats reportedly included claims of planned attacks inside stadiums, with Messi receiving more threats than any other player during the tournament.

Messi targeted by alleged stadium bomb threats

According to a police report, authorities were alerted to a serious threat ahead of Argentina's group-stage match against Jordan.

A man reportedly called Dallas airport and threatened to enter the stadium alongside two other people carrying homemade bombs and an AR-15 rifle. The caller specifically mentioned Messi as a target.

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The security concerns did not end there. Ahead of Argentina's round-of-16 clash with Egypt, another threat was reportedly posted on social media, with an individual claiming they intended to enter the Atlanta stadium and attack Messi using explosives attached to their body.

Police also received another report during the same match alleging that three bombs had been placed inside rubbish bins in the stadium stands. Authorities immediately searched the venue with explosive-detection dogs, but no devices were found and the threat was ultimately determined to be a false alarm.

The incidents nevertheless demonstrated the enormous security challenges surrounding one of football's most recognisable figures.

Ronaldo and referees also targeted

Messi was not the only global football star affected by security concerns during the tournament.

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Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly involved in a separate incident at Portugal's team hotel. According to the police report, FIFA alerted the FBI a fter receiving information about a suspicious individual seeking details about the Portuguese captain's accommodation.

Two days later, Houston police reportedly located and detained the same man inside the hotel where Portugal were staying. Another individual was also arrested in Toronto after allegedly attempting to enter an elevator with Ronaldo, reportedly claiming that he only wanted a photograph with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The tournament's referees also faced significant abuse. French referee François Letexier reportedly received more than 6,000 hateful messages on his personal WhatsApp account after officiating the controversial Argentina-Egypt match. VAR official Willy Delajod was reportedly subjected to similar threats.