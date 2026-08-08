Advertisement

Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag as Gunners delay announcment

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:36 - 08 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag
Bruno Guimaraes' highly anticipated move to Arsenal has reportedly been delayed due to bureaucratic issues.
Advertisement

The Premier League champions reached an agreement with Newcastle on Wednesday to sign the 28-year-old. 

Advertisement

The deal with the Magpies involves a straight £75 million fee, payable over 24 months with no add-ons.

Despite the delay, the Brazilian midfielder is said to have already begun training with his new teammates.

Guimaraes deal delayed 

Advertisement

Reports from Spanish outlet Diario AS on Friday evening indicated that the transfer has encountered a last-minute hold-up related to paperwork. 

Despite this administrative hurdle, the same report claims Guimaraes participated in his first pre-season session under manager Mikel Arteta earlier that day.

Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle || imago
Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle || imago

Arsenal remain optimistic that the "bureaucratic issues" can be resolved swiftly, paving the way for an official announcement. 

The transfer saga accelerated when Guimaraes reportedly requested a move from Newcastle's new head coach, Matthias Jaissle, at their pre-season camp in Spain. 

Advertisement

After being granted permission, he travelled to London to complete his medical before joining up with the Arsenal team.

The Gunners had an initial offer rejected because it included various add-ons. Newcastle agreed to the sale only after Arsenal committed to paying the full £75 million fee upfront. 

Bruno Guimaraes in action for Newcastle || Imago
Bruno Guimaraes in action for Newcastle || Imago
Advertisement

As part of the deal, Guimaraes' former club, Lyon, is set to receive between £7 million and £8 million due to a sell-on clause from his 2022 transfer to the Magpies.

During his four-and-a-half-year tenure at Newcastle, Guimaraes became a pivotal figure and club captain, making 195 appearances, scoring 31 goals, and providing 32 assists. 

He was instrumental in the team that ended the club's 70-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup last season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Football
08.08.2026
Data exposes a shocking Alex Iwobi reality as Arsenal complete £75m Bruno Guimaraes deal
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Super Eagles
08.08.2026
Nigeria international’s European nightmare deepens as bench role continues despite dumping former club for £17 million
Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand
Football
08.08.2026
Transfer news: Yildiz ready to force Juventus' hand and push for Arsenal move
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag
Premier League
08.08.2026
Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag as Gunners delay announcment
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal
Football
08.08.2026
Arsenal make move to hijack Barcola’s deal from Liverpool after Vinicius Jr's setback
Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes
Super Falcons
08.08.2026
‘Just the smaller details’ - Super Falcons star outlines key fixes to defensive woes