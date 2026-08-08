Arsenal deal for Guimaraes hits snag as Gunners delay announcment

Bruno Guimaraes' highly anticipated move to Arsenal has reportedly been delayed due to bureaucratic issues.

The Premier League champions reached an agreement with Newcastle on Wednesday to sign the 28-year-old.

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The deal with the Magpies involves a straight £75 million fee, payable over 24 months with no add-ons.

Despite the delay, the Brazilian midfielder is said to have already begun training with his new teammates.

Guimaraes deal delayed

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Reports from Spanish outlet Diario AS on Friday evening indicated that the transfer has encountered a last-minute hold-up related to paperwork.

Despite this administrative hurdle, the same report claims Guimaraes participated in his first pre-season session under manager Mikel Arteta earlier that day.

Bruno Guimaraes for Newcastle || imago

Arsenal remain optimistic that the "bureaucratic issues" can be resolved swiftly, paving the way for an official announcement.

The transfer saga accelerated when Guimaraes reportedly requested a move from Newcastle's new head coach, Matthias Jaissle, at their pre-season camp in Spain.

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After being granted permission, he travelled to London to complete his medical before joining up with the Arsenal team.

The Gunners had an initial offer rejected because it included various add-ons. Newcastle agreed to the sale only after Arsenal committed to paying the full £75 million fee upfront.

Bruno Guimaraes in action for Newcastle || Imago

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As part of the deal, Guimaraes' former club, Lyon, is set to receive between £7 million and £8 million due to a sell-on clause from his 2022 transfer to the Magpies.

During his four-and-a-half-year tenure at Newcastle, Guimaraes became a pivotal figure and club captain, making 195 appearances, scoring 31 goals, and providing 32 assists.