Report: Arsenal finally reach agreement with Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal have finally secured their key summer transfer target, according to reports.

Arsenal are on the verge of pulling off one of the summer's most significant transfers in the Premier League, overcoming initial resistance to strike a €90 million agreement with Newcastle United for Bruno Guimarães.

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The reigning Premier League champions relentlessly pursued the Brazil international to bolster Mikel Arteta's midfield ahead of their title defence and are now set to land their man.

How the Gunners broke Newcastle's resolve

According to L'Equipe, the two clubs have settled on an initial €90 million (£77 million) base fee following weeks of tense negotiations.

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Newcastle executives previously rejected formal proposals of €70 million and €80 million, initially holding out for a package closer to €100 million for their club captain.

The 28-year-old midfielder agreed to personal terms on a long-term contract running until 2031 several weeks ago.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle || Imago

The finalised transaction will also benefit his former club, Olympique Lyonnais, who are entitled to receive over €8 million due to a 20 percent sell-on clause negotiated during his January 2022 departure.

Guimarães delays pre-season return to push move

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Reporting from talkSPORT indicates Guimarães explicitly requested Newcastle management to delay his scheduled travel to their pre-season training camp in La Manga to finalise his move and push through the transfer over the weekend.

His departure accelerates a rapid summer rebuild at St James' Park following the recent exit of manager Eddie Howe.

The Magpies, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season and missed out on European qualification, have already lost Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Joe Aribo has gone almost a year since his last goal for Southampton. (Photo Credit: Imago)

New string to Arteta’s bow

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Arteta identified Guimarães as a priority target following the midfielder's consistent performances in the Premier League over the years and productive displays for the Seleção at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He finished the tournament with four assists across five appearances, delivering key passes against Morocco, Scotland, and Japan before Brazil's 2-1 elimination against Norway in the Round of 16 on July 5, 2026.

The Brazilian will depart Tyneside having established himself as a central figure in Newcastle's modern era.