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We refuse to die — South Africa pull off miracle comeback after teenage sensation leaves them in ruins

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 22:03 - 31 July 2026
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South Africa pull off miracle comeback after teenage sensation leaves them in ruin
Former champions South Africa narrowly escaped a catastrophic exit from the WAFCON 2026 after staging a dramatic second half comeback to share the spoils against Cote d'Ivoire on Friday night. Trailing by two goals after an incredible brace from 18-year-old Grace Sery, Banyana Banyana were rescued by late strikers from Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia. Here is how Group B stands after the thriller.
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South Africa staged a spirited, breathless second-half comeback to rescue a 2-2 draw against Cote d'Ivoire in Friday’s fiery TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 Group B clash.

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The dramatic result in Morocco kept Banyana Banyana’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive after they looked dead and buried at the interval.

18-Year-Old Sery Runs Amok in the First Half

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Cote d'Ivoire started with blistering intent, exposing serious structural cracks in the South African backline. 

The breakthrough arrived in the 18th minute courtesy of teenage sensation Grace Sery shocked the former champions. 

A lightning-fast Ivorian counter-attack caught the champions completely off-guard, allowing the 18-year-old prodigy to calmly slot the ball past goalkeeper Kaylyn Swart.

Banyana Banyana attempted an immediate response, but Bongeka Gamede’s 20th-minute header drifted agonisingly over the crossbar. 

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Instead, it was the Ivorians who struck again before the break. N'sira Ouedraogo carved open the defence with a perfectly weighted lobbed pass, unleashing the lively Sery to race through and finish clinically, completing her shocking first-half brace.

Star Power Rescues Banyana Banyana

Facing a humiliating back-to-back defeat that would have effectively ended their title defence, South Africa emerged with desperate, renewed purpose after the restart.

Their relentless pressure finally broke the Ivorian resistance in the 71st minute. Captain Refilwe Jane picked out talismanic forward Thembi Kgatlana, who cut inside with precision before unleashing an unstoppable rocket that left goalkeeper Aramatou Diakite stranded.

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Thembi Kgatlana

The goal completely shifted the momentum, turning the final minutes into a total siege. South Africa’s ultimate salvation arrived in the dying moments of the match. 

Following a frantic aerial duel, Ronnel Donnelly delivered a perfectly weighted header into the path of Hildah Magaia, who kept her composure under immense pressure to smash home the equaliser and complete the rescue mission.

The Group B Picture

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The dramatic draw leaves Group B beautifully poised heading into the high-stakes final round of fixtures. 

The Ivorians sit comfortably in a favourable position with 4 points, while South Africa’s hard-earned single point ensures their destiny remains firmly in their own hands.

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