Chelsea handed major boost after FA sanction as Mudryk’s doping ban is lifted
Mudryk, 25, was facing a four-year ban—the maximum penalty for a doping offence—after a low concentration of the substance meldonium was detected in an out-of-competition urine sample.
He had been appealing this sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but were unable to reach a conclusion.
This issue has left him out of the Chelsea squad for a long time, but he has now been cleared to return to the field.
Mudryk cleared of doping allegation
The FA and Chelsea both confirmed on Friday that the disciplinary proceedings against the Ukrainian international have been concluded, lifting a suspension that had kept him off the pitch since November 2024.
According to the FA's statement, the concentration of meldonium found in Mudryk's sample would no longer be flagged as a positive test under today's revised WADA rules.
"Changes have been made to WADA Technical Document (TD2027MRL) which, while not retroactive, mean that if Mr Mudryk’s sample was collected today, the concentration of meldonium in the sample would not have been reported and no ADRVs (Anti-Doping Rule Violations) would have resulted," the FA explained.
As part of the agreement, Mudryk accepted that he had committed an anti-doping violation, and his period of ineligibility was deemed equal to the time he has already served.
"Mr Mudryk is no longer ineligible and may return to competition with immediate effect," the FA concluded.
Chelsea expressed relief at the outcome, stating: "From the outset, this has been an extremely difficult period for Misha, both professionally and personally, and we are pleased that the matter has now reached a conclusion which allows him to return to football with immediate effect."
The news comes as a boost for the Blues, who were recently charged £10 million for a financial breach.