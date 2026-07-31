He will get arrested — Palmer speaks on shared celebration with new Chelsea teammate Morgan Rogers

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer had a humourous response to questions about his shared celebration with Morgan Rogers.

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has joked that new signing Morgan Rogers will face legal consequences if he performs their shared "cold" celebration at Stamford Bridge.

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The England international recently welcomed his close friend to the club following a high-profile summer transfer.

Palmer issues humorous legal warning

Speaking to reporters during Chelsea's pre-season tour, Palmer addressed the question of who holds the rights to the gesture now that the pair are teammates.

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The playmaker formally trademarked the move with the UK Intellectual Property Office in 2025 and teased that he would enforce his ownership.

"He does it. I do it. I've trademarked it, so if he tries to do anything, you know, bailiffs at his door," Palmer joked. "Nah, we'll do it together, I think," he added.

Rogers inspires iconic gesture

While the celebration is now globally associated with Palmer, the Chelsea talisman originally adopted it as a tribute to Rogers.

Palmer debuted the move during a 3-2 victory over Luton Town in December 2023, publicly acknowledging that Rogers had performed it a week earlier for Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship.

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The two attackers developed a strong friendship during their time together in the Manchester City youth academy.

Rogers previously confirmed the timeline of events, stating, "He definitely copied me; it's my celebration. Check the timeline; I did it first."

Record signing reunites friends