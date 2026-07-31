Advertisement

He will get arrested — Palmer speaks on shared celebration with new Chelsea teammate Morgan Rogers

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 14:10 - 31 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer had a humourous response to questions about his shared celebration with Morgan Rogers.
Advertisement

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has joked that new signing Morgan Rogers will face legal consequences if he performs their shared "cold" celebration at Stamford Bridge. 

Advertisement

The England international recently welcomed his close friend to the club following a high-profile summer transfer.

Palmer issues humorous legal warning

Speaking to reporters during Chelsea's pre-season tour, Palmer addressed the question of who holds the rights to the gesture now that the pair are teammates. 

Advertisement

The playmaker formally trademarked the move with the UK Intellectual Property Office in 2025 and teased that he would enforce his ownership.

"He does it. I do it. I've trademarked it, so if he tries to do anything, you know, bailiffs at his door," Palmer joked. "Nah, we'll do it together, I think," he added.

Rogers inspires iconic gesture

While the celebration is now globally associated with Palmer, the Chelsea talisman originally adopted it as a tribute to Rogers. 

Palmer debuted the move during a 3-2 victory over Luton Town in December 2023, publicly acknowledging that Rogers had performed it a week earlier for Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship.

Advertisement

The two attackers developed a strong friendship during their time together in the Manchester City youth academy. 

Rogers previously confirmed the timeline of events, stating, "He definitely copied me; it's my celebration. Check the timeline; I did it first."

Record signing reunites friends

Rogers recently completed a club-record £117 million transfer to West London from Aston Villa. 

The forward signed a six-year contract and is scheduled to link up with head coach Xabi Alonso's squad upon returning from an extended break following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Chelsea handed major boost after FA sanction
Premier League
31.07.2026
Chelsea handed major boost after FA sanction as Mudryk’s doping ban is lifted
‘Nobody questioned me then’ - Madugu responds to criticism after Super Falcons’ Malawi defeat
Super Falcons
31.07.2026
‘Nobody questioned me then’ - Madugu responds to criticism after Super Falcons’ Malawi defeat
Carragher urges Liverpool not to sign PSG star
Football
31.07.2026
‘Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah’ - Carragher urges Liverpool not to sign PSG star
Messis is god of football — Ronaldo's ex-teammate Casemiro vows to help Argentina star
Football
31.07.2026
Messis is god of football — Ronaldo's ex-teammate Casemiro vows to help Argentina star
Barcelona face investigation from Spanish FA
Football
31.07.2026
Barcelona face investigation from Spanish FA over Julian Alvarez transfer approach
Olise reflects on bittersweet World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
31.07.2026
‘I'm proud to have set the record’ - Olise reflects on bittersweet World Cup