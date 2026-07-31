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'I had a bad fall' — Tobi Amusan blames injury for 100m hurdles loss

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:52 - 31 July 2026
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Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan has blamed a knee injury for her failure to successfully defend her women’s 100m hurdles title at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
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Amusan put on a valiant fight but ultimately finished third in the final on Thursday night in Glasgow, clocking 12.60 seconds.

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Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton took gold in 12.33s, while Jamaica’s Megan Simmonds claimed silver in 12.41s.

Tobi Amusan fails to defend title

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Amusan, who won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast and 2022 Birmingham Games, was aiming to become the first woman to secure three consecutive Commonwealth titles in the event.

After the race, the Nigerian star revealed she had been managing a knee problem sustained during training.

“I had a pretty bad fall at the training camp, so I’ve been really iffy about my knee coming into this. I’ve just been thankful that God kept it together for me, so I was able to get it done once again,” Amusan said.

She also mentioned the cold conditions in Glasgow and confirmed she would prioritise treatment before deciding on the rest of her season.

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Amusan had looked strong earlier, winning her heat in a wind-assisted 12.19 seconds — the fastest time ever recorded at the Commonwealth Games under any conditions.

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