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Good News for Chelsea as the Blues are fined £10m

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:53 - 31 July 2026
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Chelsea fined £10 million for financial breaches committed between 2009 and 2022.
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Chelsea have been fined £10 million for financial rule breaches dating back to the Roman Abramovich era, but the club have successfully overturned a suspended six-point deduction following an appeal.

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The Premier League club were found to have breached financial regulations relating primarily to payments made to agents and other third parties during a period stretching from 2009 to 2022.

Despite the severity of the findings, Chelsea will not suffer the immediate sporting punishment that had initially been imposed after the club successfully challenged the six-point deduction.

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Chelsea self-reported 74 breaches

The case emerged after Chelsea's current ownership group, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, discovered irregularities following their takeover of the club in 2022.

The new owners subsequently reported 74 breaches of Football Association rules to the relevant authorities.

An independent commission investigated the matter and found that Chelsea had admitted to making approximately £47 million in undisclosed payments to unregistered agents and other third parties in connection with player transfers.

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The payments reportedly related to transactions conducted between 2011 and 2019, meaning much of the activity occurred under former owner Abramovich.

Six-point deduction overturned

The initial punishment went beyond the £10 million financial penalty.

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Chelsea were also handed a suspended six-point deduction, which would have remained in place until June 30, 2027.

The club, however, appealed the sporting sanction. Following the appeal, the six-point punishment was ultimately "set aside", meaning Chelsea will not lose points in the Premier League as a result of the case.

The outcome represents a major relief for the club, particularly given the potential impact a six-point deduction could have had on their league position.

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Chelsea also faced transfer ban

In addition to the financial penalty and suspended points deduction, Chelsea were given a suspended two-window ban on registering new players.

The sanction relates to the financial-rule breaches uncovered during the investigation.

However, the fact that the punishment was suspended means Chelsea are not immediately prevented from continuing their recruitment activities.

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That will be particularly important as the club continue to reshape their squad under manager Xabi Alonso.

Breaches date back to Abramovich era

The financial violations largely occurred before the current ownership took control of Chelsea.

Abramovich owned the club from 2003 until 2022, overseeing one of the most successful periods in Chelsea's history.

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During his ownership, the Blues won multiple Premier League titles, FA Cups and European trophies, including the Champions League.

The independent investigation nevertheless identified financial irregularities associated with payments made during the period.

Chelsea's current ownership has stressed that the breaches were discovered and voluntarily reported after the takeover.

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