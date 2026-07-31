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Chelsea News: Alonso puts up 5 players for sale after Welbeck, Lacroix deals

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:29 - 31 July 2026
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Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has identified 5 players to sell this summer as the Blues push through deals for several new players.
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Maxence Lacroix transfer from Crystal Palace for £52 million has further bloated Chelsea's defensive ranks, bringing the club's tally of senior central defenders to double figures.

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Excitement is already building over a potential partnership between Lacroix and Levi Colwill, with the duo complementing each other well on paper.

Alonso ready to sell 5 Chelsea players

Asked in a press conference how many central defenders he wants in his squad, Alonso delivered a blunt response:

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"Four or five. Is that accurate enough?"

Colwill and Lacroix are guaranteed to remain key figures, while Wesley Fofana is also expected to stay due to his lucrative contract.

However, Chelsea are now actively listening to offers for Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Mamadou Sarr. Meanwhile, Aaron Anselmino is expected to leave on loan.

Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea.
Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Chelsea/X)
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Wesley Fofana is set to stay at the club due to his high salary, making it difficult to shift him, but the Blues will now actively seek suitors for several fringe defenders.

A potential exit for Chalobah to Italian outfit Como currently looks unlikely after Chelsea rejected their opening bid.

Meanwhile, young defender Aaron Anselmino is expected to head out on loan

Chelsea are still in the market for new additions, after landing Danny Welbeck and closing in on a move for Jordan Henderson.

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