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Super Eagles Update — Why Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray are suddenly in trouble

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 12:13 - 31 July 2026
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AC Monza Pre-Season Results: Heavy Defeat Follows Galatasaray Shock Win
Osimhen was caged by Monza and Venezia. - Photo: IMAGO
Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray have now lost back-to-back matches in pre-season, first to Monza and then to Venezia. The results have instensified criticism from supporters who want the club to build a stronger squad around the Super Eagles striker.
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Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray have hit an early bump in their pre-season preparations. 

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Pulse Sports Nigeria reported that the Turkish club lost 2-0 to Monza before going down 3-0 to Venezia, results that have already led to criticism from fans and concern about the team’s depth.sports.

Osimhen and Gala slump

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The Monza defeat came first, with the Serie A side making the most of their chances and leaving Galatasaray empty-handed. 

Nigerian striker Osimhen entered that game after the hour mark, but the damage had already been done by the time he appeared.sports.

Osimhen was caged by Monza and Venezia.
Osimhen was caged by Monza and Venezia.

The next match against Venezia, who recently strengthened their attack with Osimhen’s compatriot Akor Adams,  was even more damaging. 

Osimhen, 27, started the encounter and played the entire 90 minutes, yet Galatasaray still failed to score as the Italians caged their iconic Nigerian striker to pull away in the second half.

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That has sparked a familiar reaction from supporters, who are demanding more investment and better support for the striker. 

The feeling among some fans, as initially reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, is that Super Eagles forward Osimhen cannot be expected to carry the entire attack on his own this season.

The presence of Akor Adams at Venezia added another Nigerian angle to the game, although he was unavailable because his registration paperwork had not been completed in time.

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These are only pre-season games, but the warning signs are clear. Galatasaray need improvement quickly if they want Osimhen to have the support needed to deliver when the season starts.

Akor Adams has to keep his LaLiga MVP dream alive.
Akor Adams

Next up, the Turkish champions will take on Ligue 1 side Rennes, and will be hoping for a first win before rounding off with another tough clash against Villarreal. 

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