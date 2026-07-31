Franco Baresi: Legendary AC Milan defender dies aged 66

AC Milan and the football community at large mourn the passing of a true great, Franco Baresi.

Former AC Milan and Italy defender Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66 following a prolonged battle with illness.

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The passing of the revered one-club man and World Cup winner was confirmed by his former club on Friday, July 31, 2026.

AC Milan mourn an icon

According to reporting from AS USA, Baresi died at the Humanitas di Rozzano clinic near Milan, roughly a year after undergoing surgery in August 2025 to remove a pulmonary nodule.

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AC Milan released an official statement declaring the club was "in tears," emphasising that his integrity and retired number six shirt will remain forever etched into the club's DNA.

The defender had recently served as AC Milan's honorary vice-president and notably appeared as one of the final torchbearers at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

La Storia del Milan è in lacrime per la scomparsa di Franco Baresi. Il suo esempio e la sua profondità saranno, per sempre come la sua maglia numero 6, parte integrante e fondamentale del DNA e del cammino di tutto il Club. Le condoglianze che AC Milan porge alla famiglia tutta… pic.twitter.com/a8wNOCUc2o — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2026

Tributes have poured in across the sport for the Italy international, who is survived by his family.

Domestic dominance with the Rossoneri

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Baresi spent his entire 20-year professional career with AC Milan, accumulating 717 appearances between 1977 and his retirement in 1997.

During his playing tenure with the club, he led the Rossoneri to six Serie A titles, including the 1978/79 and 1995/96 campaigns, and secured three European Cups in 1988/89, 1989/90, and 1993/94.

International glory and near misses

On the international stage, he earned 81 caps for the Azzurri and was part of the squad that captured the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

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