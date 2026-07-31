'I was happy with what i saw' – Super Eagles coach Chelle on Flying Eagles' win over Togo

Chelle praised the Flying Eagles' tactical improvement after their 3-0 win over Togo.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has commended Nigeria's Flying Eagles following their convincing 3-0 victory over Togo in the WAFU B U-20 Championship, describing the team's second-half performance as impressive.

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Eric Chelle In Ivory Coast to watch Nigeria 🇳🇬 U20 Team in the AFCON Qualifiers.



Should expect some players in the U23 Team from him? pic.twitter.com/xzCufMhApw — Beautiful Nigeria (@BeautifulNGA) July 31, 2026

The Flying Eagles, coached by Abdu Maikaba, secured their second consecutive victory in Group B on Thursday in Yamoussoukro, booking their place in the tournament's semi-finals with a game to spare.

Flying Eagles dominate after slow start

Nigeria faced a determined Togo side in the opening half, with the Sparrow Hawks enjoying spells of possession and making life difficult for the seven-time African champions.

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However, the Flying Eagles returned after the break with renewed intensity, pressing high up the pitch and taking control of the contest.

Forward Muiz Adeleke starred with a brilliant brace, while Abdoulaye Agbeloye added a third goal to complete an emphatic victory.

Chelle applauds Nigeria's tactical adjustment

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Chelle, who watched the match from the stands while supporting the Nigerian side, praised Maikaba's tactical changes during the interval, saying they transformed the game.

"The first half was difficult for Nigeria because Togo have a good team, who started to play with the ball and it was difficult for us," Chelle said after the match.

The former Mali coach noted that Nigeria's aggressive pressing made the difference after the break.

He added, "In the second half, the coach asked the boys to make high pressure on the team; they did. They played well in the second half, they put a lot of pressure on Togo, got the ball high on the pitch, got a lot of chances to score goals, and they did. I was happy with what I saw in the second half."

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Éric Chelle, head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, was present in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, to witness the Flying Eagles’ triumph over Togo.#FlyingEagles | #DagashotzinIvoryCoast | #DagashotzxWAFUBU20 pic.twitter.com/CdKN07vUGL — Dagashotz (@DagaShotz) July 30, 2026

The victory means Nigeria now sit comfortably at the top of Group B with a perfect six points from two matches, guaranteeing their place in the last four of the competition.

Nigeria's final group-stage fixture will be against Burkina Faso, who currently occupy second place with four points.