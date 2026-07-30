Why Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha might be forced to play with a different name at new club

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha may be forced into a big change when he seals his move to Chile

Cape Verde's World Cup hero Vozinha could face an unexpected obstacle before making his highly anticipated debut for Chilean giants Colo-Colo.

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The veteran goalkeeper may be forced to wear his real surname instead of the nickname that made him famous during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chilean rules threaten Vozinha's famous nickname

Fresh off a sensational World Cup campaign with Cape Verde, the 40-year-old goalkeeper is set to complete a six-month move to Colo-Colo after leaving Portuguese side Chaves.

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However, Chilean league regulations prohibit players from wearing nicknames on the back of their shirts.

Under the rules, players must display their paternal or maternal surname, with only the initial of their first name permitted if necessary. Nicknames, appellations and sobriquets are expressly forbidden.

That regulation means the goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias, could be prevented from wearing "Vozinha" on his jersey despite becoming globally recognised under that name during Cape Verde's historic World Cup run.

Colo-Colo push for special exemption

Colo-Colo president Aníbal Mosa has already begun discussions with the Chilean National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) in an attempt to secure an exception.

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According to Mosa, the response from the governing body has been encouraging, with the matter expected to be discussed by the Council of Presidents after several club officials expressed support for the request.

"We have this problem," Mosa told reporters. "I spoke with the ANFP and they showed good disposition.” He added that allowing the goalkeeper to continue using the name "Vozinha" would make sense considering he wore it during "the most important event in the world" at the FIFA World Cup.

The nickname, which translates to "little grandmother" in Portuguese, dates back to his childhood. Older children reportedly gave him the name because he would run home crying to his grandparents after losing neighbourhood football matches.