Brazil head coach Ancelotti defends Neymar's World Cup selection despite fitness issues

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has defended his decision to include Neymar in the 2026 World Cup squad, despite the superstar's subsequent retirement from international football.

Neymar, 34, has officially ended his decorated 16-year career with the Selecao following a disappointing Round of 16 exit to Norway at the tournament in North America.

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With his iconic number 10 now retired from the international scene, Ancelotti is focused on a comprehensive rebuild of the national team ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

This signals a major philosophical shift for Brazilian football, moving on from the generation that defined the 2010s to embrace a new wave of talent.

Ancelotti on Neymar’s World Cup

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The Italian coach acknowledged frustrations over the forward's physical condition but maintained that his inclusion was the correct call for the team.

Brazil legend Neymar || Imago

Despite the early departure, Ancelotti stood firm on his choice to bring the veteran attacker. The manager admitted that Neymar's fitness was a significant hurdle.

A grade 2 calf strain kept him out of the opening group matches against Morocco and Haiti, limiting his overall impact on the pitch.

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"I think he didn’t contribute on a technical level as it was hoped he could, because he couldn’t," Ancelotti explained to ESPN.

"But, in terms of attitude, it was a very positive attitude. I have a lot of affection for him, I thanked him for his attitude and for his behaviour, and I think it was the right decision to include him on the 26-man roster."

Brazil manager Ancelotti || Imago

While praising Neymar's leadership qualities, Ancelotti did not conceal his disappointment with the star's preparation leading up to the World Cup.

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