Advertisement

2 G/A: What Nigeria legend Victor Moses said after rolling back the years in Kazakhstan

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 18:42 - 30 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The former Nigeria international said the result was a massive one for the team after another strong display in Asia.
Advertisement

Victor Moses has shown once again that his quality has not gone away, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report. 

Advertisement

The former Nigeria international played a key role for new club FC Kaysar in their 3-1 win over Zhenys in the first leg of the Kazakhstan Cup semifinals, scoring one and assisting another in a man-of-the-match display.

Victor Moses breaks silence

Advertisement

The 35-year-old was central to the victory as Kaysar built a useful lead ahead of the second leg. 

His contribution came in a match where the home side established control early and held that advantage through to the final whistle.

After the game, Moses took to X to celebrate the result, writing: “Massive 3-1 win last night! One goal and one assist to help the team get the job done.”

That message summed up his performance well. Moses did not just turn up as an experienced presence; he decided the game in important moments and helped push FC Kaysar into a strong position in the tie.

Advertisement

For a player now 35, this was another reminder of the value he still brings. Moses has built a long career across Europe and beyond, and displays like this show he can still influence competitive matches at a high level.

The result also means FC Kaysar have taken a significant step toward the cup final. With a 3-1 first-leg advantage, they now head into the return match with momentum and confidence.

For Moses, the performance is a simple but strong statement: he is still producing, still leading, and still capable of rolling back the years when his team needs him most.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie reacts to online massacre after Malawi loss
Football
30.07.2026
Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie reacts to online massacre after Malawi loss
Former NFF President Pinnick || X
Football
30.07.2026
Ex-NFF president Pinnick backs controversial FIFA plan to sell stake in World Cup
Adeyemi embraces competition with Yamal
Football
30.07.2026
‘I'm not afraid of any player’ - Barcelona new boy Adeyemi embraces competition with Yamal
Ancelotti defends Neymar's World Cup selection
2026 FIFA World Cup
30.07.2026
Brazil head coach Ancelotti defends Neymar's World Cup selection despite fitness issues
2 G/A: What Nigeria legend Victor Moses said after rolling back the years in Kazakhstan
Super Eagles
30.07.2026
2 G/A: What Nigeria legend Victor Moses said after rolling back the years in Kazakhstan
French prosecutors seek prison sentence for Super Eagles star Terem Moffi's attackers
Super Eagles
30.07.2026
French prosecutors seek prison sentence for Super Eagles star Terem Moffi's attackers