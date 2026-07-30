2 G/A: What Nigeria legend Victor Moses said after rolling back the years in Kazakhstan

The former Nigeria international said the result was a massive one for the team after another strong display in Asia.

Victor Moses has shown once again that his quality has not gone away, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report.

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The former Nigeria international played a key role for new club FC Kaysar in their 3-1 win over Zhenys in the first leg of the Kazakhstan Cup semifinals, scoring one and assisting another in a man-of-the-match display.

Victor Moses breaks silence

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The 35-year-old was central to the victory as Kaysar built a useful lead ahead of the second leg.

His contribution came in a match where the home side established control early and held that advantage through to the final whistle.

After the game, Moses took to X to celebrate the result, writing: “Massive 3-1 win last night! One goal and one assist to help the team get the job done.”

That message summed up his performance well. Moses did not just turn up as an experienced presence; he decided the game in important moments and helped push FC Kaysar into a strong position in the tie.

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Massive 3-1 win last night! 💪🏾 One goal and one assist to help the team get the job done. #semifinal #🏆 pic.twitter.com/z6i3NAg0Mt — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) July 30, 2026

For a player now 35, this was another reminder of the value he still brings. Moses has built a long career across Europe and beyond, and displays like this show he can still influence competitive matches at a high level.

The result also means FC Kaysar have taken a significant step toward the cup final. With a 3-1 first-leg advantage, they now head into the return match with momentum and confidence.

For Moses, the performance is a simple but strong statement: he is still producing, still leading, and still capable of rolling back the years when his team needs him most.

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