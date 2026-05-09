AFCON vs Premier League: Ex-Chelsea Super Eagles legend opens up on greatest achievement

Former Chelsea star Victor Moses discussed his trophy resume during the Famous CFC Watch Party.

Former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses responded diplomatically when pressed to identify the greatest achievement of his professional career, refusing to elevate one career success over another.

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What Moses said

Speaking to supporters in Lagos, Nigeria, during a dedicated Chelsea fan event billed as "The Famous CFC Watch Party," in which Blues faithful and media outlets gathered to watch the Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, which ended 1-1, the 35-year-old was asked to single out the peak achievement of his storied career.

Rather than isolating a single crowning moment, Moses emphasised the collective weight of his resume, implying that he valued every single title similarly.

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“Every title is important, you know. Winning my first major title for Nigeria, it was huge for myself as well,” Moses told Pulse Sports' Joba Ogunwale.

“Winning the Premier League was huge. They're all important, so I don’t really got one specific one. When you win a title, you win a title, so I'm not sure there's a favourite of them, but the African Cup of Nations was huge, but same as the Premier League, but they're all important for me.”

Victor Moses at the Famous CFC Watch Party

A decorated legacy for club and country

Moses, who currently plays for Kaisar in Kazakhstan, enjoyed a relatively successful career across both international and club football for Nigeria, Chelsea and Spartak Moscow.

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The dynamic wide player famously helped the Super Eagles conquer the continent by lifting the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title.

At the club level, his most prominent and decorated stint arrived at Stamford Bridge, where he was remarkably converted into a crucial, title-winning right wing-back under Antonio Conte to help Chelsea definitively secure the 2016/17 Premier League crown.