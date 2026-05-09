Advertisement

Why I retired from Super Eagles at just 27 – Victor Moses finally opens up

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:57 - 09 May 2026
Super Eagles legend Victor Moses has finally revealed the reason behind his shock decision to retire from international football at the age of just 27.
Advertisement

Victor Moses was a key member of Nigeria’s squad for several years, playing a vital role in the team’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2013.

Advertisement

He also represented the Super Eagles at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, and his sudden retirement in 2018 surprised many Nigerians, as he was still performing at the highest level.

Victor Moses opens up on early retirement from Super Eagles

Advertisement

During an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Editor-in-Chief Joba Ogunwale at the Famous CFC Watch Party in Lagos, Moses was asked about his decision. He explained:

Super Eagles legend denounces childhood club Arsenal
Victor Moses at Chelsea || Imago
Victor Moses at Chelsea || Imago

“You know what, Nigeria had a lot of talent, and there were a lot of players in the Super Eagles squad during the time I left. I thought it was essential for other players to have their moment."

Advertisement

The former Chelsea star explained that his departure was not due to a lack of passion for the national team, but rather a feeling of fulfillment.

“I love playing for Nigeria, I really enjoyed it. I won the AFCON in 2013 and represented Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

"I’ve had great moments, made great friends in the Super Eagles. It’s not about leaving Nigeria, it’s more about the moments I experienced, and I really enjoyed my time.”

Moses scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for the Super Eagles before hanging up his boots.

Advertisement

He also enjoyed a fruitful club career with Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, and several clubs across Europe, becoming particularly famous among Premier League fans after exploding in the right wing-back role under Antonio Conte, as Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mbappe is one of them — Flick comments on the dressing room drama at Real Madrid
Football
09.05.2026
Mbappe is one of them — Flick comments on the dressing room drama at Real Madrid
Toronto vs Inter Miami: Messi's sets new MLS record
Football
09.05.2026
Toronto vs Inter Miami: Messi's sets new MLS record
Why I retired from Super Eagles at just 27 – Victor Moses finally opens up
Football
09.05.2026
Why I retired from Super Eagles at just 27 – Victor Moses finally opens up
History stays - CAF sends message to Nigeria
Super Falcons
09.05.2026
History stays - CAF sends message to Nigeria
Osimhen’s brace hands Galatasaray 4th league title
Football
09.05.2026
Osimhen’s brace hands Galatasaray 4th league title following comeback against Antalyaspor
Stefon Diggs kisses Cardi B to rekindle romance rumours months after Super Bowl heartbreak
Lifestyle
09.05.2026
Stefon Diggs kisses Cardi B to rekindle romance rumours months after Super Bowl heartbreak