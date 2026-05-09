Why I retired from Super Eagles at just 27 – Victor Moses finally opens up
Victor Moses was a key member of Nigeria’s squad for several years, playing a vital role in the team’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2013.
He also represented the Super Eagles at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups, and his sudden retirement in 2018 surprised many Nigerians, as he was still performing at the highest level.
Victor Moses opens up on early retirement from Super Eagles
During an exclusive interview with Pulse Sports Editor-in-Chief Joba Ogunwale at the Famous CFC Watch Party in Lagos, Moses was asked about his decision. He explained:
“You know what, Nigeria had a lot of talent, and there were a lot of players in the Super Eagles squad during the time I left. I thought it was essential for other players to have their moment."
The former Chelsea star explained that his departure was not due to a lack of passion for the national team, but rather a feeling of fulfillment.
“I love playing for Nigeria, I really enjoyed it. I won the AFCON in 2013 and represented Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
"I’ve had great moments, made great friends in the Super Eagles. It’s not about leaving Nigeria, it’s more about the moments I experienced, and I really enjoyed my time.”
Victor Moses made 25 appearances across various youth levels for England before switching allegiances to #TeamNigeria in 2012.— Squawka (@Squawka) February 1, 2022
In 2013, he would help the Super Eagles win their first Africa Cup of Nations since 1994, scoring twice in the group stages. 🏆
Moses scored 12 goals in 38 appearances for the Super Eagles before hanging up his boots.
He also enjoyed a fruitful club career with Wigan Athletic, Crystal Palace, and several clubs across Europe, becoming particularly famous among Premier League fans after exploding in the right wing-back role under Antonio Conte, as Chelsea won the Premier League title in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018.