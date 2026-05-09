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History stays - CAF sends message to Nigeria

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 20:48 - 09 May 2026
CAF has congratulated Nigeria’s Falconets after they qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup for the 12th consecutive time.
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The Confederation of African Football has congratulated Nigeria after the Falconets secured qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

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Nigeria advanced despite suffering a 2-1 defeat to Malawi in the second leg of the final qualifying round, progressing with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Malawi threatened to overturn Nigeria’s first-leg advantage after Faith Chimzimu scored in the 9th and 56th minutes to wipe out the Falconets’ 2-0 lead from the opening encounter.

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However, Nigeria responded through Precious Oscar, whose crucial goal in the 62nd minute proved decisive and ultimately secured qualification on aggregate.

What CAF said

Following the result, CAF celebrated Nigeria’s remarkable qualification record on its official X account.

“History stays intact. The Falconets have officially qualified for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, never missing a single edition,” CAF posted.

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The qualification means Nigeria will make its 12th consecutive appearance at the tournament.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place in Poland from September 5 to 27.

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