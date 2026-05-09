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Osimhen’s brace hands Galatasaray 4th league title following comeback against Antalyaspor

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:22 - 09 May 2026
Osimhen’s brace hands Galatasaray 4th league title
Victor Osimhen was on show for Galatasaray against Antalyaspor as they came back from two goals down to claim a win.
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Galatasaray failed to lift the Turkish League title last weekend after suffering a 4-1 demolition from Samsunspor.

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With just one point needed to be crowned champions, they face Samsunspor, who have not won in their last four games.

Despite the visitors giving them a scare in the game, they were able to secure a 4-2 victory to lift the Turkish League title for the fourth time in a row.

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As it happened 

Following Galatasaray’s delay in lifting the Turkish league title last weekend, Victor Osimhen led the attack for Okan Buruk.

The home team struggled to get themselves going in the game, missing several chances to take the lead.

Their missed opportunity came back to bite them as Soner Dikmen gave Antalyaspor the lead just before half-time.

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Osimhen scored a brace || Imago
Osimhen scored a brace || Imago

In the second half, the host got back into the game with Mario Lemina restoring parity, but the visitors hit back and took the lead from a Soner Dikmen free kick.

Galatasaray did not relent in their effort to get the game level, and their reward paid off after the referee awarded them a penalty, which Osimhen slotted home.

Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || Imago
Osimhen celebrating with his teammates || Imago

With just a few minutes to the final whistle, Osimhen gave his team the lead, and Kaan Ayhan rounded up the game with the fourth goal.

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The victory secured the Turkish League title for the fourth time in a row for Galatasaray, with one more game left to play.

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