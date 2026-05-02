Osimhen’s title celebration delayed as Galatasaray suffer setback in lifting 4th league trophy

Galatasaray suffered a disappointing loss to Samsunspor, delaying their chance of lifting the Turkish league title.

The Cim Boms head into the game looking confident after their dominant win over Fenerbahçe last weekend.

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With just one win needed to be crowned the champions of Turkey for the fourth time in a row, they needed to get past Samsunspor.

However, they were given a reality check by the host, who handed them a 4-1 thrashing on Saturday evening.

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As it happened

With Galatasaray edging closer to winning the league title, Okan Buruk selected a strong side, with Victor Osimhen leading the attack.

Just nine minutes into the game, Galatasaray took the lead after Yunus Akgun saw Okan Kocuk off his line and scored with a brilliant lob from the edge of the box.

However, Samsunspor responded really well and equalised, with Marius firing an unstoppable shot into the bottom right corner.

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Victor Osimhen disappointed || Imago

In the second half, Galatasaray were shocked as the host took the lead from Cherif Ndiaye’s unstoppable shot into the top right corner.

Galatasaray's evening was ruined a few minutes after conceding, with the referee sending off Gunay Guvenc.

The game became one-sided, with Samsunspor dominating the second half and scoring the third goal, courtesy of Marius.

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Osimhen, who had some effort at goal, was unable to get his team back on track, with Cherif Ndiaye adding the fourth goal for the home team.