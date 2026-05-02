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Osimhen’s title celebration delayed as Galatasaray suffer setback in lifting 4th league trophy

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 19:57 - 02 May 2026
Galatasaray suffer setback in lifting 4th league trophy
Galatasaray suffered a disappointing loss to Samsunspor, delaying their chance of lifting the Turkish league title.
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The Cim Boms head into the game looking confident after their dominant win over Fenerbahçe last weekend.

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With just one win needed to be crowned the champions of Turkey for the fourth time in a row, they needed to get past Samsunspor.

However, they were given a reality check by the host, who handed them a 4-1 thrashing on Saturday evening.

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As it happened 

With Galatasaray edging closer to winning the league title, Okan Buruk selected a strong side, with Victor Osimhen leading the attack.

Just nine minutes into the game, Galatasaray took the lead after Yunus Akgun saw Okan Kocuk off his line and scored with a brilliant lob from the edge of the box.

However, Samsunspor responded really well and equalised, with Marius firing an unstoppable shot into the bottom right corner.

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Victor Osimhen disappointed || Imago
Victor Osimhen disappointed || Imago

In the second half, Galatasaray were shocked as the host took the lead from Cherif Ndiaye’s unstoppable shot into the top right corner.

Galatasaray's evening was ruined a few minutes after conceding, with the referee sending off Gunay Guvenc.

The game became one-sided, with Samsunspor dominating the second half and scoring the third goal, courtesy of Marius.

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Osimhen, who had some effort at goal, was unable to get his team back on track, with Cherif Ndiaye adding the fourth goal for the home team.

Samsunspor went on to claim a deserved 4-1 victory over Galatasaray, making them wait until their next game before lifting the title.

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