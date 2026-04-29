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Revealed: Why Osimhen gave Yilmaz penalty against Fenerbahce

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:23 - 29 April 2026
Victor Osimhen showed his selfless side by allowing teammate Baris Alper Yilmaz take a penalty in the win over Fenerbahce.
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Galatasaray pundit Mehmet Ozcan has provided fascinating insight into why Victor Osimhen allowed his teammate, Baris Alper Yılmaz, to take a penalty during the dominant 3-0 victory over Fenerbahce at Rams Park on Sunday.

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Osimhen, making a goalscoring return from injury, had already put the hosts ahead before Yılmaz stepped up to convert from the spot in the second half.

The decision raised eyebrows among the Gala faithful, given that the Nigerian is the designated penalty taker with a near-flawless record from 12 yards.

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Why Osimhen gave teammate penalty in Galatasaray win

Speaking on the 10 Numara YouTube channel, Özcan suggested that the gesture was deeply symbolic and tied to Osimhen’s legacy at the club.

“My reliable source on the intelligence front advised me to ‘look into why Baris Alper Yılmaz took the penalty in the Fenerbahce match,'” Özcan stated, as reported by habersarikirmizi.

“Osimhen has been impeccable with penalties. Perhaps he wished to avoid missing the chance to score in his last derby match for Galatasaray and to demonstrate that he is a ‘True Galatasaray player.’”

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The selflessness shown by the 27-year-old has been hailed as a masterclass in leadership and team spirit.

By handing the ball to Yılmaz, Osimhen further solidified his status as a fan favourite and an influential figure in the dressing room.

The Super Eagles star has been in devastating form since his move to Istanbul, racking up 20 goals and seven assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

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