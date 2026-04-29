'Poor sides' — Nigeria’s Oshoala questions PSG and Bayern Munich tactics after UCL thriller
Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala couldn't resist trolling the Champions League's wildest semifinal after PSG's heart-stopping 5-4 first-leg win over Bayern Munich at Parc des Princes, the highest-scoring semi in tournament history.
The former Barcelona Femení striker, known for her sharp social media wit, posted her verdict on her official X account, capturing the frenzy of a game that peaked at 5-2 to PSG before Bayern's late rally on Tuesday night.
PSG vs Bayern Munich in brief
𝙉𝙊𝘾𝙃 𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙎 𝘿𝙍𝙄𝙉! 👊— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 28, 2026
Mit dieser Mentalität ist im Rückspiel alles möglich, Jungs! pic.twitter.com/jSgaGLh1MK
Bayern drew first blood in the 17th minute: Harry Kane's penalty, his 54th goal this season, breaking Steven Gerrard's English record in UCL knockouts.
PSG roared back, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's stunning 24th-minute curler levelled it, Joao Neves headed in from a corner (33') for 2-1.
Michael Olise's superb 41st-minute solo tied it at 2-2, but Ousmane Dembele's VAR-reviewed penalty (45'+5') sent hosts in 3-2 up.
Second-half madness ensued. Kvaratskhelia (56') and Dembele (58') doubled PSG to 5-2. Bayern fought: Dayot Upamecano (65'), Luis Díaz (68') clawed to 5-4, but PSG clung on despite Bayern's 57% possession, 8 shots on goal (vs. PSG's perfect 5/5), and 5 corners.
The result snapped Bayern's 19-game unbeaten run since January 24, their first loss in months.
Super Pass, starke Annahme. 😮💨— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 28, 2026
Luchos Treffer zum 5-4! 👏 pic.twitter.com/43BNQpSuRy
What Oshoala said
After the historic thriller, Oshoala, severely active on her social media account, reacted to what she watched.
“Beautiful football and just tactically poor sides or just two teams willing to concede?”
Oshoala's jab echoes her Barca days, blending admiration with critique. Stats scream spectacle: 19 total shots, end-to-end action.
PSG coach Luis Enrique summed the chaos: "We deserved to win, we deserved to lose, we deserved to draw." Bayern's Vincent Kompany was banned from the dugout, calling it "no fun" from the stands.
Second leg looms May 6 at Allianz Arena, can Bayern reverse it? For now, Oshoala's question lingers: art or accident?
This epic boosts UCL viewership, with Kane, Dembele, and Kvaratskhelia stealing headlines.