Advertisement

UCL: The 1 incredible record Manuel Neuer just broke for all the wrong reasons

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 09:21 - 29 April 2026
UCL: Manuel Neuer sets unwanted 16-season record in PSG vs Bayern Munich goal-fest
Five shots on target, five goals conceded. A night to forget for the Bayern legend.
Advertisement

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer wrote an unwanted milestone in the Champions League's highest-scoring semifinal after becoming the first goalkeeper in 16 seasons to concede five goals in a knockout match without a single save.

Advertisement

PSG's 5-4 first-leg stunner at Parc des Princes exposed Neuer brutally. The hosts fired 12 shots, landing 5 on target, and all beat the 40-year-old, who touched none.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (24', 56'), Joao Neves (33'), and Ousmane Dembele (45'+5' pen, 58') inflicted the damage, despite Bayern's dominance.

Advertisement

Opta stats paint the inefficiency: PSG generated 1.91 xG from two big chances (missing one), converting ruthlessly.

Bayern's 3.06 xG (six big chances, three missed) from Harry Kane's opener (17' pen), Michael Olise (41'), Dayot Upamecano (65'), and Luis Díaz (68') couldn't salvage it, with their 57% possession wasted.

With Vincent Kompany banned from the sidelines, Neuer's nightmare ended Bayern's 19-game unbeaten run since January 24, their first defeat in months.

Advertisement

At 40, Neuer, UCL's revolutionary sweeper, contrasts his heroics (e.g., 11 saves in Schalke's 2011 epic). Recent form dipped: lowest save % among top-league GKs with 1,500+ minutes (58.7%).

Kane's 54th goal (UCL knockout record chase) and Bayern's front-three haul (100+ goals this term) offered solace, but Neuer's blank slate haunts. PSG lead; history questions Bayern's resolve.

The second leg takes place on May 6, 2026, at the Allianz Arena, Munich. Kompany and the Bavarians will be hoping for a better display from their club legend.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Manuel Neuer Paris Saint Germain Champions League Bayern Munich
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Seedorf tips Arteta’s men to win Champions League
Football
29.04.2026
‘It is actually Arsenal’ - Seedorf tips Arteta’s men to win Champions League
Liam Delap || imago
Premier League
29.04.2026
Delap breaks silence on Chelsea future after difficult season
Oshoala defends Neuer
Football
29.04.2026
‘It’s just one of those nights’ - Oshoala defends Neuer after Bayern's UCL defeat to PSG
Osimhen and teammates to receive over ₦8 billion bonus
Football
29.04.2026
Osimhen and teammates to receive over ₦8 billion bonus following Fenerbahce victory
Mikel Obi shares thoughts on permanent manager search
Premier League
29.04.2026
No coach will take Chelsea job - Mikel Obi shares thoughts on Blues' manager search
Confirmed: 2027 AFCON dates revealed
Football
29.04.2026
Confirmed: 2027 AFCON dates revealed