UCL: The 1 incredible record Manuel Neuer just broke for all the wrong reasons

Five shots on target, five goals conceded. A night to forget for the Bayern legend.

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer wrote an unwanted milestone in the Champions League's highest-scoring semifinal after becoming the first goalkeeper in 16 seasons to concede five goals in a knockout match without a single save.

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PSG's 5-4 first-leg stunner at Parc des Princes exposed Neuer brutally. The hosts fired 12 shots, landing 5 on target, and all beat the 40-year-old, who touched none.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (24', 56'), Joao Neves (33'), and Ousmane Dembele (45'+5' pen, 58') inflicted the damage, despite Bayern's dominance.

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Opta stats paint the inefficiency: PSG generated 1.91 xG from two big chances (missing one), converting ruthlessly.

Bayern's 3.06 xG (six big chances, three missed) from Harry Kane's opener (17' pen), Michael Olise (41'), Dayot Upamecano (65'), and Luis Díaz (68') couldn't salvage it, with their 57% possession wasted.

With Vincent Kompany banned from the sidelines, Neuer's nightmare ended Bayern's 19-game unbeaten run since January 24, their first defeat in months.

Manuel Neuer did not save a single shot vs. PSG.



He is the first goalkeeper in the last 16 UCL seasons to concede 5+ goals WITHOUT recording a single save in a KO stage match 😭 pic.twitter.com/v1lSZ6KnKc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 28, 2026

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At 40, Neuer, UCL's revolutionary sweeper, contrasts his heroics (e.g., 11 saves in Schalke's 2011 epic). Recent form dipped: lowest save % among top-league GKs with 1,500+ minutes (58.7%).

Kane's 54th goal (UCL knockout record chase) and Bayern's front-three haul (100+ goals this term) offered solace, but Neuer's blank slate haunts. PSG lead; history questions Bayern's resolve.