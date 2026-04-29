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Seedorf snubs Dembele, Olise, names PSG star 'best player in the world'

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:13 - 29 April 2026
Former AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf has made a bold claim regarding the best footballer in the world for 2026.
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Clarence Seedorf has hailed Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the best player on the planet.

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Seedorf was speaking as a pundit for Amazon Prime following PSG’s breathtaking 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday night.

In a match for the ages, Kvaratskhelia was the standout performer, netting two crucial goals to pull the Ligue 1 champions level at 1-1 and later extending their lead to 4-2.

The Georgian international’s masterclass ensured PSG take a narrow advantage into the second leg, and Seedorf was left in awe of the winger's multifaceted game.

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Seedorf crowns Kvaratskhelia best player in the world

“Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world and he’s only going to get better,” Seedorf said.

“I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation."

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Seedorf particularly praised the 25-year-old’s tactical versatility and high footballing IQ, noting that he offers far more than just goals from the flank.

“He carries the team in certain moments so I like his intelligence. He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front," the four-time Champions League winner added. “He’s unbelievable.”

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