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Report: Osimhen faces embezzlement allegations over ₦143 million debt

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 00:16 - 29 April 2026
Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen is reportedly in legal trouble over unpaid car debt.
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Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is facing a formal police investigation for alleged embezzlement after the legal representatives of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia filed a criminal complaint against him regarding an accumulated debt of approximately €90,000. 

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What happened 

According to ilnapolista.It, the formal denunciation lodged at the Crescenzago Carabinieri station in Milan, stems from a leasing agreement the 27-year-old Nigerian signed in 2023 for a hybrid-fuel Mercedes GLE. 

The German automaker alleges that Osimhen failed to make the agreed-upon monthly instalments for the luxury SUV during his tenure with Napoli, where he famously secured the 2022/23 Serie A title, and has compounded the issue by refusing to return the vehicle now that the contract period has expired. 

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This failure to surrender the SUV has escalated the civil dispute into a potential criminal matter, with authorities reportedly launching preliminary investigations into the charge of appropriazione indebita (embezzlement).

Victor Osimhen comes down from his Mercedes | Credit: Instagram

Osimhen’s luxurious garage

The alleged failure to clear a €90,000 debt stands in glaring contrast to Osimhen's heavily publicised passion for ultra-expensive automobiles. 

Following his acrimonious exit from Naples, the forward now plies his trade in the Turkish Süper Lig with Galatasaray, where he routinely navigates the streets of Istanbul in a Lamborghini Revuelto valued at over €500,000. 

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Osimhen owns a green Lamborghini Urus | Instagram

His extravagant garage also includes a green Lamborghini Urus, purchased to celebrate his 26th birthday, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. 

As the legal recourse progresses, Mercedes-Benz’s legal team is expected to formally contact the player's representatives to ascertain his version of events before pursuing further judicial action in Italian courts. 

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