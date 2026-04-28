Report: Osimhen faces embezzlement allegations over ₦143 million debt
Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is facing a formal police investigation for alleged embezzlement after the legal representatives of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia filed a criminal complaint against him regarding an accumulated debt of approximately €90,000.
What happened
According to ilnapolista.It, the formal denunciation lodged at the Crescenzago Carabinieri station in Milan, stems from a leasing agreement the 27-year-old Nigerian signed in 2023 for a hybrid-fuel Mercedes GLE.
The German automaker alleges that Osimhen failed to make the agreed-upon monthly instalments for the luxury SUV during his tenure with Napoli, where he famously secured the 2022/23 Serie A title, and has compounded the issue by refusing to return the vehicle now that the contract period has expired.
This failure to surrender the SUV has escalated the civil dispute into a potential criminal matter, with authorities reportedly launching preliminary investigations into the charge of appropriazione indebita (embezzlement).
Osimhen’s luxurious garage
The alleged failure to clear a €90,000 debt stands in glaring contrast to Osimhen's heavily publicised passion for ultra-expensive automobiles.
Following his acrimonious exit from Naples, the forward now plies his trade in the Turkish Süper Lig with Galatasaray, where he routinely navigates the streets of Istanbul in a Lamborghini Revuelto valued at over €500,000.
His extravagant garage also includes a green Lamborghini Urus, purchased to celebrate his 26th birthday, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
As the legal recourse progresses, Mercedes-Benz’s legal team is expected to formally contact the player's representatives to ascertain his version of events before pursuing further judicial action in Italian courts.