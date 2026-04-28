Report: Osimhen faces embezzlement allegations over ₦143 million debt

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen is reportedly in legal trouble over unpaid car debt.

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is facing a formal police investigation for alleged embezzlement after the legal representatives of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Italia filed a criminal complaint against him regarding an accumulated debt of approximately €90,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened

According to ilnapolista.It, the formal denunciation lodged at the Crescenzago Carabinieri station in Milan, stems from a leasing agreement the 27-year-old Nigerian signed in 2023 for a hybrid-fuel Mercedes GLE.

The German automaker alleges that Osimhen failed to make the agreed-upon monthly instalments for the luxury SUV during his tenure with Napoli, where he famously secured the 2022/23 Serie A title, and has compounded the issue by refusing to return the vehicle now that the contract period has expired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This failure to surrender the SUV has escalated the civil dispute into a potential criminal matter, with authorities reportedly launching preliminary investigations into the charge of appropriazione indebita (embezzlement).

Victor Osimhen comes down from his Mercedes | Credit: Instagram

Osimhen’s luxurious garage

The alleged failure to clear a €90,000 debt stands in glaring contrast to Osimhen's heavily publicised passion for ultra-expensive automobiles.

Following his acrimonious exit from Naples, the forward now plies his trade in the Turkish Süper Lig with Galatasaray, where he routinely navigates the streets of Istanbul in a Lamborghini Revuelto valued at over €500,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osimhen owns a green Lamborghini Urus | Instagram

His extravagant garage also includes a green Lamborghini Urus, purchased to celebrate his 26th birthday, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.