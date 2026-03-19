Victor Osimhen: €384K-a-week Super Eagles star cruises through Lagos in eye-watering ₦810M Lamborghini just HOURS after Liverpool injury scare

The Super Eagles star was swarmed by fans after touching down in Lagos with a multi-million-naira super car.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was back on home soil and turning heads in Lagos on Thursday, March 19, just hours after suffering a worrying injury in Galatasaray’s Champions League exit against Liverpool.

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Osimhen was injured in Galatasaray's 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the UCL | IMAGO

Viral videos circulating on X captured the €384K-a-week striker cruising through the streets of Lagos in his stunning new Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at approximately ₦810 million ($600k).

What happened?

One clip showed the Super Eagles talisman leaving the vicinity of the Continental Hotel in Victoria Island, navigating Lagos traffic in the sleek Italian supercar while fans and onlookers cheered from the roadside.

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Osimhen spotted in his Lamborghini in Lagos | Credit: X

Just in 🚨:Victor osimhen was spotted leaving Lagos continental earlier today inside is new Lamborghini Revuelto ❤️🥶🙌🏻 https://t.co/yCgyRgonfD pic.twitter.com/wIEfEB13f1 — YL_IN_LAGOS (@yL_IN_LAGOS) March 19, 2026

Osimhen spotted in his Lamborghini in Lagos | Credit: X

In another widely shared moment, Osimhen was spotted interacting with popular Nigerian skitmaker-turned-streamer Carter Efe, recognised as Africa’s biggest Twitch streamer, as the pair exchanged pleasantries amid the buzz of the city streets.

The moment Carterefe met Victor Osimhen on the streets of Lagos today in his Lamborghini revuelto 🥶🔥 pic.twitter.com/NlAKF7bxd8 — D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) March 19, 2026

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Carter Efe met Osimhen in Lagos

The surprise appearance sparked massive excitement among fans, with many noting how quickly the Galatasaray star had returned home after Wednesday night’s match in England.

Carter Efe met Osimhen in Lagos

The lightning-fast trip back to Lagos is entirely in character for the 27-year-old. Pulse Sports reported in 2024 that Osimhen, while at Napoli, routinely spent over ₦114 million (approximately $71,500) on a one-way private jet charter from Europe to Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

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His preferred aircraft, a Falcon 2000 (registration N10JM), costs roughly ₦10.4 million ($6,500) per flying hour. For the typical 11-hour journey, including a fuel stop, the total bill routinely exceeds ₦114.4 million.

Victor Osimhen entering his private jet. | Instagram

Despite not owning his own jet, the striker has long preferred the comfort and convenience of private charters whenever he returns home, whether for international duty, family visits or short breaks, making his immediate post-match departure from England completely expected rather than unusual.

Osimhen's flashy car collection

The Galatasaray star who recently surprised his sister with a ₦400 million Tesla Cybertruck spares no expense when it comes to the fast life.

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Victor Osimhen cars | Credit: Instagram

Osimhen's garage is a masterclass in high-performance luxury, featuring some of the most sought-after vehicles in the world.

His most recent and perhaps most ambitious acquisition is the Lamborghini Revuelto, a 1,001-horsepower hybrid beast valued at approximately ₦800 million, though the total cost including taxes, and import duties in Nigeria could bring the numbers to as high as ₦1.4 billion.

Osimhen owns a Lamborghini Revuelto | Autotrader

This "black-themed" hypercar joined his fleet in early March 2026, marking a significant upgrade from his previously acquired 2024 Lamborghini Urus, which he purchased in late 2024 in a distinctive mint-green finish.

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Beyond raw speed, the Super Eagles striker has a deep appreciation for ultra-luxury cruisers.

In June 2025, he added a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II to his collection. Reports on the vehicle's value varied, with estimates ranging from ₦1.1 billion to over ₦1.7 billion including shipping and customs.

Osimhen Rolls-Royce Cullinan is worth nearly N700 million | Credit: Exotic Cars Dubai

The rest of his collection focuses on rugged elegance and premium utility, headlined by the iconic Mercedes-AMG G63. Known for its boxy silhouette and 'AMG growl,' the G-Wagon is a staple in his rotation for its blend of off-road capability and status.

Additionally, Osimhen owns a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, which offers a sportier SUV profile, and a more practical Mercedes-Benz V-Class for group travel. He also recently received a Hongqi E-HS9, a full-size intelligent electric SUV, following a partnership between the Chinese automaker and his club, Galatasaray.

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Osimhen injury update

The backdrop to Thursday’s glamorous Lagos drive was far less glamorous. The night before, Osimhen sustained a right forearm injury during Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second-leg clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Nigeria international went down early in the first half following an aerial duel with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté.

He received on-pitch treatment, returned wearing a bandage, but was visibly struggling and was substituted at half-time as pain and swelling increased.

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How Osimhen left Liverpool || Imago

The Turkish giants were thrashed 4-0 and eliminated from the competition. Post-match medical scans confirmed a fracture to the right forearm, and a cast was fitted. Head coach Okan Buruk later revealed the striker had been in considerable discomfort throughout the first half.

Osimhen flew straight back to Nigeria immediately after the game as the club granted players a short break before further assessment, which could include discussions around possible surgery.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle excluded Osimhen from Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies. The matches form part of a four-nation tournament originally scheduled for Amman, Jordan, but relocated to Antalya, Turkey, for logistical reasons amid the ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen || Image credit: Imago

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Nigeria will face Iran on March 27 and hosts Jordan on March 31 (with Costa Rica also participating). No official reason was given for Osimhen’s omission, which also saw goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali left out.