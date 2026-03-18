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Osimhen left out as Chelle invites Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman and 20 others for Iran and Jordan
Nigeria’s upcoming friendly matches against Iran and Jordan have been relocated to Antalya due to the military conflict in the Middle East.
The matches were originally slated to take place in Amman, at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium and the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
The teams will first face Iran's senior men's team on Friday, March 27th, with kick-off scheduled for 4 pm local time and will then play the Jordan senior men's national team on Tuesday, March 31st, starting at 8 pm local time.
Chelle names squad
Chelle has named a 23-man squad for this month's international friendly matches against Iran and Jordan, as reported on X.
The list includes team captain Wilfred Ndidi, key midfielder Alex Iwobi, and forward Ademola Lookman, but Victor Osimhen was missing from the list.
The squad named by Chelle also includes established players such as Italy-based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielder Frank Onyeka, and forwards Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, and Paul Onuachu.
The squad sees the introduction of three debutants, Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez, a defender who plays in Scotland; German-based forward Philip Otele; and former junior international Collins Yira Sor from Belgian club KRC Genk.
Additionally, the return of Greece-based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo to the team has been confirmed.
23 Super Eagles team list for friendly against Iran and Jordan
- Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)
- Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)
- Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)
- Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Collins Yira Sor (KRC Genk, Belgium)