Osimhen left out as Chelle invites Ndidi, Iwobi, Lookman and 20 others for Iran and Jordan

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named his team for the friendly games against Iran and Jordan, with Victor Osimhen left out of the list.

Nigeria’s upcoming friendly matches against Iran and Jordan have been relocated to Antalya due to the military conflict in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The matches were originally slated to take place in Amman, at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium and the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The teams will first face Iran's senior men's team on Friday, March 27th, with kick-off scheduled for 4 pm local time and will then play the Jordan senior men's national team on Tuesday, March 31st, starting at 8 pm local time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelle names squad

Chelle has named a 23-man squad for this month's international friendly matches against Iran and Jordan, as reported on X.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach. || IMAGO

The list includes team captain Wilfred Ndidi, key midfielder Alex Iwobi, and forward Ademola Lookman, but Victor Osimhen was missing from the list.

The squad named by Chelle also includes established players such as Italy-based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defender Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielder Frank Onyeka, and forwards Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Akor Adams, and Paul Onuachu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victor Osimhen | imago

The squad sees the introduction of three debutants, Emmanuel Oluwasegun Fernandez, a defender who plays in Scotland; German-based forward Philip Otele; and former junior international Collins Yira Sor from Belgian club KRC Genk.

Additionally, the return of Greece-based goalkeeper Adeleye Adebayo to the team has been confirmed.

Super Eagles-eligible defender called up by Chelle || Imago

23 Super Eagles team list for friendly against Iran and Jordan

Advertisement

Advertisement