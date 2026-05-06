Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's NYC reunion hours after Met Gala no show

The Ferrari driver and the SKIMS founder reunited discreetly after skipping the Met Gala amid their reported relationship.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian were spotted getting cosy at a performance of The Fear of 13 on Tuesday night, May 5, just one day after the 2026 Met Gala left fans scratching their heads over Hamilton’s no-show.

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Renowned gossip account Deuxmoi published exclusive pics, showing an unidentified man locked in conversation with Kim’s braided-up beau right in the audience. It is understood that Hollywood actress Whoopi Goldberg was also there, but sources say she wasn’t rolling with the power couple.

Lewis Hamilton skips Met Gala

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly dating | Getty

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Fans were convinced the Met Gala was going to be the official hard launch of “KimLewis”, the long-rumoured romance that’s had everyone talking for months.

Multiple public sightings, flirty vibes, and that undeniable chemistry had insiders predicting a show-stopping red carpet moment. Instead, Kim Kardashian flew solo on the night, joined by her siblings and her mom, Kris Jenner.

The All's Fair star slayed solo in a jaw-dropping metallic orange number, while Hamilton, fresh off the Miami Grand Prix (where he finished sixth for Ferrari), opted for some low-key R&R.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 Met Gala | Getty Images

It is understood that the seven-time Formula 1 world champion opted to sit out fashion's biggest night and prioritise recovery ahead of the next race. But showing up at Kim’s Broadway play the very next night signals his absence could have been for a different reason.

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Lewis Hamilton skipped the 2026 Met Gala| Getty Images

Don’t forget, this wasn’t just any night out. Kardashian, 45, recently joined the producing team of "The Fear of 13", the powerful wrongful conviction drama starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson.

Kim Kardashian was seen arriving for an early morning photoshoot in Los Angeles, California | Credit: X/@21metgala

She’s been deep in the project as part of her criminal justice reform work, even speaking onstage after recent performances. Bringing on Hamilton, 41, to support her new passion project could be the perfect cover for a private reunion away from the Met’s blinding flashes.

Hamilton and Kardashian's sizzling romance so far

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend Super Bowl LX together

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have officially taken their long-time friendship to the next level, transitioning into a high-profile romance that has dominated headlines throughout 2026.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Instagram

The spark reportedly ignited at a New Year’s Eve party, followed by a series of intimate getaways to the Cotswolds and the Amangiri desert resort.

The pair made their public debut at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, signalling to the world that they were more than just casual acquaintances. The relationship was "hard-launched" on social media in April when Lewis shared a video of Kim in his Ferrari F40 while in Tokyo.

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Lewis Hamilton takes Kim Kardashian to his annual Tokyo Drift | Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

Since then, they have been seen frequently in public, from a romantic outing at Coachella to a PDA-filled surfing session in Malibu.

Currently, the couple is reportedly house hunting for a private estate in Beverly Hills to better manage their bi-coastal and international schedules.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

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While some racing fans have light-heartedly pointed to the "Kardashian Curse" following Lewis’s recent 6th-place finish in Tokyo, the two remain "intense and committed".