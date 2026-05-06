Alexandra Leclerc responds to critic who said she is 'nothing without' Charles Leclerc
Alexandra Leclerc (née Saint Mleux) has clapped back at an online troll who claimed she is "nothing without" her husband, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
The French art curator and influencer, who married Leclerc in a civil ceremony in Monaco in February, posted photos from the Ferrari garage during the Miami Grand Prix.
Leclerc endured a rollercoaster race on Sunday, as the Ferrari driver went from a potential podium finish to being classified eighth after a dramatic last-lap spin and post-race penalty
One commenter replied critically in a now-deleted post: "You are nothing without Leclerc."
Instead of ignoring the remark, Alexandra, 24, replied directly on Instagram with a calm and measured message:
"Actually without my husband I’m a normal girl, with my normal hobbies, my normal interests, my normal passions, who tries to be as kind as she can. That’s also what I am as his wife. And there’s nothing wrong with that that’s probably what you are too, and that’s great! We’re not all meant to be singers, doctors, actresses or athletes, and that doesn’t take away from someone’s value. Who you are as a person, how you treat others and what you choose to do with your freetime does tho! Reflect "
The response has drawn widespread praise online for its composure and positivity. Alexandra, who has over 4.4 million Instagram followers, is a regular presence in the F1 paddock supporting her husband.
While her public profile brings significant attention, it also exposes her to frequent online criticism.
Charles Leclerc has previously spoken out about privacy issues tied to their fame. In 2023, the Ferrari driver asked fans to respect his personal space after his Monaco apartment address was leaked online, resulting in people gathering outside his home.
The bigger picture: Alexandra Leclerc's resume
Alexandra Leclerc (née Saint Mleux) is a French-Mexican-Italian digital creator, art historian, and fashion influencer who gained global prominence following her relationship with Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc.
Born in Calais, France, she was raised in Italy and has an international background that includes Mexican and Argentinian heritage.
Professionally, Alexandra is deeply rooted in the art world, having graduated from the prestigious École du Louvre in Paris with a specialisation in 20th-century art history.
Before transitioning into full-time content creation, she worked as an art assistant at an auction house in Monte Carlo and in public relations for Monaco Art Week. She continues to maintain her connection to the arts as the curator of a dedicated Instagram art page and previously served as the Art Coordinator at Kamil Art Gallery in Monaco.
Widely dubbed the paddock's queen of fashion, digital presence is characterised by a "quiet luxury" aesthetic, which has earned her millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok.
This influence has led to high-profile collaborations with global brands like Rhode by Hailey Bieber, Jacquemus, and Alo Yoga, as well as editorial features in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar Turkey, and ELLE Mexico.
Most recently, in May 2026, she launched a capsule collection with the fashion brand FRAME during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.
Beyond fashion and art, Alexandra is a dedicated philanthropist through her foundation, the Corazones Unidos Fund. The fund supports children’s education and artistic development in Mexico, reflecting her commitment to honouring her maternal heritage and using her platform for positive social impact.