Alexandra Leclerc responds to critic who said she is 'nothing without' Charles Leclerc

"Actually without my husband I’m a normal girl, with my normal hobbies, my normal interests, my normal passions, who tries to be as kind as she can. That’s also what I am as his wife. And there’s nothing wrong with that that’s probably what you are too, and that’s great! We’re not all meant to be singers, doctors, actresses or athletes, and that doesn’t take away from someone’s value. Who you are as a person, how you treat others and what you choose to do with your freetime does tho! Reflect "